Robinson Cano Ties for 2nd-Most Homers in MLB History by 2nd Baseman

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano cranked his 23rd home run of the season and 301st of his career Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, tying Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby for the second-most home runs by a second baseman in MLB history, per Sportsnet Stats.

Jeff Kent leads the way for long shots among second basemen with 377. However, he played 17 seasons to reach the total, while Cano is just nearing the end of his 13th professional campaign. The Dominican Republic native is also six years younger than Kent was in his last major league season.

Cano, 34, continues to rake it in this season, batting .282 with 96 RBI in addition to his 23 round-trippers. He's picked things up slightly in the second half of the campaign, batting .275 in the first half and .289 since the Midsummer Classic.

He joined in the All-Star festivities in 2017 as well, marking his eighth time participating in 13 opportunities. Cano hit a go-ahead homer in the 10th inning of the All-Star Game, earning MVP honors for the first time in his career.

In addition to the All-Star accolades, Cano also claims five Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards. He's also taken home a World Series ring as a member of the 2009 New York Yankees.

Cano and the Mariners return to the diamond Friday evening to open their final series of the season against the Los Angeles Angels. The second baseman has three more opportunities to surpass Hornsby on the all-time list, beginning with Friday's tilt against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.