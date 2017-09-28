    John Kuhn Placed on IR by Saints After 'Potentially Serious' Biceps Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: John Kuhn #29 of the New Orleans Saints stumbles with the ball in the first half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints reportedly placed fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered a "potentially serious" biceps injury during a recent practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    In a corresponding move, Rapoport also reported the Saints activated wide receiver Willie Snead.

    Snead missed the first three weeks of the regular season while serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. 

    Kuhn only registered one carry for two yards before he hit the shelf, but he offered true value as a lead blocker for Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and the rest of New Orleans' running backs. 

    With Kuhn sidelined, tight end Josh Hill could be next in line to pick up the slack as a blocker in the trenches. 

    Snead, meanwhile, will return to a Saints offense that's starting to come alive following a 34-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. 

    That should be music to the ears of quarterback Drew Brees, who has been humming to this point in the season with 867 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. 

    It will undoubtedly take some time for Snead to work his way up to speed out of the slot, but the Saints can afford to be patient with Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and Ted Ginn Jr. all thriving in the Big Easy. 

    New Orleans returns to the gridiron Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET for a showdown against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London. 

