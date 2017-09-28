John Kuhn Placed on IR by Saints After 'Potentially Serious' Biceps Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints reportedly placed fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered a "potentially serious" biceps injury during a recent practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In a corresponding move, Rapoport also reported the Saints activated wide receiver Willie Snead.

Snead missed the first three weeks of the regular season while serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Kuhn only registered one carry for two yards before he hit the shelf, but he offered true value as a lead blocker for Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and the rest of New Orleans' running backs.

With Kuhn sidelined, tight end Josh Hill could be next in line to pick up the slack as a blocker in the trenches.

Snead, meanwhile, will return to a Saints offense that's starting to come alive following a 34-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

That should be music to the ears of quarterback Drew Brees, who has been humming to this point in the season with 867 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

It will undoubtedly take some time for Snead to work his way up to speed out of the slot, but the Saints can afford to be patient with Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and Ted Ginn Jr. all thriving in the Big Easy.

New Orleans returns to the gridiron Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET for a showdown against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London.