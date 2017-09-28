    Sam Bradford Ruled Out for Week 4 vs. Lions with Knee Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Sam Bradford #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings have already ruled quarterback Sam Bradford out for their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury. 

    Per Chad Graff of the Pioneer Press, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer noted Bradford is "feeling better, he's just not ready to play" when he announced the quarterback wouldn't play Sunday. 

    Bradford hasn't played since Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints when he threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota's 29-19 victory. 

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sept. 15 the Vikings had "some concerns" about Bradford's knee after he had "swelling, pain and discomfort" after the Saints game that required an MRI. 

    Zimmer has been avoiding specifics about Bradford's potential return timetable, saying after a Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers his quarterback could play "one week from now" or "six weeks from now" but that he's "fine."

    The Vikings will turn to Case Keenum for the third straight game. He was terrific in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 369 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bengals Activate LB Burfict After 3-Game Suspension

      NFLTradeRumors.co
      via NFLTradeRumors.co
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Ham’s Versatility Adding an Extra Dimension to Vikings’ Offense

      1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Why the Vikings Should Bench DT Tom Johnson

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      📽 Packers a Favorite Despite Injuries vs Bears 💰

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report