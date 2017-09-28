Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton Attend 2017 Presidents Cup

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were on hand Thursday for the beginning of the 2017 Presidents Cup, where they participated in a ceremony before the opening of the international competition.

"I get excited about the fact that three individuals ascended to the highest office in the land and golf was an important part of their life and continues to be an important part of their life," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters Wednesday. "I think it's a great statement for our game."

The presidents are invited to be honorary chairmen of the tournament when it is held in the United States. Sitting President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance for Sunday's final round of play, but that has not been confirmed by the White House. Clinton is the only other president to attend while in office.

"His people have been out and taken a good, hard look at the property and worked closely with our team," Monahan said of President Trump. "We are thinking that he is going to come out but he has not yet confirmed, and we don't know timing or all the underlying details that you would ask in a follow up question."

Clinton, Bush and Obama were then seen sitting together from the box as the round played out. They then visited with the wives of international and U.S. players.