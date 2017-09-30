    Real Madrid vs. Espanyol: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

    Real Madrid will look to continue the revival of their season in La Liga when they host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

    Los Blancos eased past Alaves 2-1 in their last domestic outing but remain seven points behind leaders Barcelona after drawing two and losing one of their first five league matches.

                                          

    Date: Sunday, October 1

    Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: Sky Sports (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

    Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

                           

    Team News

    According to Marca's Santiago Siguero, Gareth Bale is a doubt for the Espanyol clash because of a "slight strain on his left thigh," which caused him to sit out of training on Thursday.

    Javier Lluch of the same outlet reported the Welshman and Cristiano Ronaldo were restricted to gym work, while Mateo Kovacic, Theo Hernandez, Marcelo and Karim Benzema continued to be absent through injury.

    Per Transfermarkt, Oscar Duarte remains a long-term absentee for Espanyol, while Alvaro Vazquez and Javi Lopez might also miss out because of injuries suffered back in August.

                                       

    Preview

    Should Bale be unavailable, he could be a significant loss to the side.

    The Welshman scored a sublime goal as Real beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as well as bagging an assist in an outstanding performance that offered a timely reminder of what he can do.

    Real's English-language Twitter account hailed his contributions this season:

    Fortunately for Los Merengues, Ronaldo found his killer touch again at Westfalenstadion after frustrating outings against Real Betis and Alaves, scoring twice.

    The talismanic forward celebrated a sensational milestone during the Dortmund game, per Squawka Football:

    Despite the array of talent they possess, Real often struggle without Ronaldo, hence their poor start while he was suspended. Manager Zinedine Zidane will consequently hope the Portuguese is fit to play despite not taking part in full training on Thursday.

    After his two goals in midweek, Ronaldo should be well-placed to put in another strong performance on Sunday to help his side rebuild some momentum in La Liga.

    Espanyol are unbeaten in their past three games, recording two wins. But if Ronaldo and Real are on form, there will be little they can do to stop the Spanish champions.

