Golden Boy Promotions Deny Accuracy of Reported PPV Buy Numbers for Canelo-GGG

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden Boy Promotions is disputing a report about the number of pay-per-view buys for the Sept. 16 fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez that ended in a split draw.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday the bout generated 1.3 million buys on pay-per-view.

ESPN's Dan Rafael passed along the official statement from Golden Boy Promotions disputing that figure:

"While everyone at Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions appreciate the media's recognition that the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was an enormous success, the figure that is being cited by some news outlets is simply inaccurate. Not only are satellite operators and cable companies still in the process of compiling data, that number does not include online PPV sales through RingTV.com, Sony Play Station and Sling TV, which far exceeded any previous fight featuring Canelo or Golovkin. The bottom line is that we expect the final numbers to be well north of current reports, and we will make a decision on reporting those numbers when we know they are accurate."

While Golden Boy Promotions continue to wait for final pay-per-view numbers, the showdown between Alvarez and Golovkin was a massive financial success.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission (via Rafael), the fight generated $27,059,850 in ticket sales, making it the third-biggest gate in boxing history behind Floyd Mayweather's fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.



Alvarez's 2013 match with Mayweather currently ranks fourth all-time in boxing history with 2.2 million pay-per-view buys.