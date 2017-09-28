Broncos Announce Team Will Be 'Standing Together' for National Anthem

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the team will be standing during the playing of the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos shared a message from their players about "standing together" on Twitter:

Several Broncos players, including Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos were one of many NFL teams to take a knee during the national anthem in Week 3 as a response to President Donald Trump's remarks at a rally on Sept. 22. At the rally, he said NFL owners should respond to a protesting player by saying "get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired."

Broncos general manager John Elway told Broncos TV on Tuesday he "believes in standing" for the national anthem, but he understood why players on the team made the choice to take a knee last Sunday.

The Broncos are hosting the Raiders at Sports Authority Field on Sunday.