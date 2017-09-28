    Nike's EYBL Reportedly Served Subpeona in FBI Investigation

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim speaks during a press conference to announce charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball on September 26, 2017 in New York City. Federal criminal charges have been brought against ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

    Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League is the latest institution to be involved in the FBI's ongoing investigation of college basketball.  

    According to Darren Rovell and Aaron Katersky of ESPN.com, the youth league has been subpoenaed and, while it hasn't been named in the FBI's case, "a former employee who ran it, Merl Code, is one of the defendants."

    As Dan Wolken of USA Today noted, those subpoenas could open up a whole new branch of the FBI's investigation:

    It's the latest development in the FBI's three-year investigation into bribery and fraud in college basketball regarding "coaches being paid tens of thousands of dollars to steer NBA-bound players toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies," according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com.

    Assistant coaches Chuck Person (Auburn), Lamont Evans (Oklahoma State), Emanuel Richardson (Arizona) and Tony Bland (USC) were among 10 men charged with bribery and corruption, which also included current Adidas employee, Code, and Adidas' director of global sports marketing, James Gotto.

    In the wake of the investigation, meanwhile, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was put on unpaid university leave and Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave, per ESPN.com. The university's president, Greg Postel, confirmed Wednesday the school and basketball program were being investigated.

