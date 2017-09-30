LeBron James Will Miss Cavaliers' Wine-Gold Scrimmage to Rehab Ankle Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will miss the team's Wine-Gold scrimmage Monday as he continues to rest and rehab a left ankle injury.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue passed along the update Saturday afternoon, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. There's no timetable for the forward's return to action.

It's impossible to find new adjectives to describe James' greatness. He's been the gold standard of NBA players for over a decade en route to four Most Valuable Player Awards, three championships and 13 All-Star selections in 10 seasons with the Cavs and four with the Miami Heat.

The 32-year-old Ohio native has also been remarkably durable throughout his career despite playing extensive minutes. The only time he appeared in fewer than 69 games was the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign, when he played 62 of 66 contests. He injured his ankle Wednesday, though.

Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Right Arrow Icon

Cleveland will hope the ailment doesn't become a nagging issue. In the meantime, Jeff Green will likely slide into the starting lineup at small forward, with Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Richard Jefferson also picking up additional minutes as part of a committee approach at the position during the preseason.

The Cavaliers should have enough depth to navigate a short-term absence by King James. Any type of extended stay on the sideline during the upcoming campaign, however, would be a massive blow to their chances of trying to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference.