LeBron James Will Miss Cavaliers' Wine-Gold Scrimmage to Rehab Ankle Injury

LeBron James Will Miss Cavaliers' Wine-Gold Scrimmage to Rehab Ankle InjurySeptember 30, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will miss the team's Wine-Gold scrimmage Monday as he continues to rest and rehab a left ankle injury.
Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue passed along the update Saturday afternoon, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. There's no timetable for the forward's return to action.
It's impossible to find new adjectives to describe James' greatness. He's been the gold standard of NBA players for over a decade en route to four Most Valuable Player Awards, three championships and 13 All-Star selections in 10 seasons with the Cavs and four with the Miami Heat.
The 32-year-old Ohio native has also been remarkably durable throughout his career despite playing extensive minutes. The only time he appeared in fewer than 69 games was the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign, when he played 62 of 66 contests. He injured his ankle Wednesday, though.
Cleveland will hope the ailment doesn't become a nagging issue. In the meantime, Jeff Green will likely slide into the starting lineup at small forward, with Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Richard Jefferson also picking up additional minutes as part of a committee approach at the position during the preseason.
The Cavaliers should have enough depth to navigate a short-term absence by King James. Any type of extended stay on the sideline during the upcoming campaign, however, would be a massive blow to their chances of trying to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference.