Europa League 2017: Tables, Top Scorers After Arsenal Win in Thursday's Results

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud netted his 100th goal for Arsenal as they ran out 4-2 winners over BATE Borisov at the Borisov Arena in Belarus.

Among Thursday's other early kick-offs, Red Bull Salzburg edged out Marseille, Lazio beat Zulte Waregem 2-0 and Zenit St Petersburg eased to a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

For all the results and the group tables, visit WhoScored.com. Here are the top scorers in the competition thus far:

Aleksandr Kokorin, Zenit St Petersburg, 4 goals

Alasanne Plea, Nice, 4 goals

Andre Silva, AC Milan, 3 goals

Diego Llorente, Real Sociedad, 3 goals

Constantin Budescu, FCSB, 3 goals

Recap

A strong start for the Gunners saw them take the lead when Jack Wilshere burst into the box after just nine minutes, and Theo Walcott converted his cross at the second time of asking after Dzianis Shcharbitski got a hand to his initial header.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen hailed Wilshere as he pulled the strings, having earlier slipped Walcott through only for the forward to hit the post while one-on-one with the goalkeeper:

Walcott was gifted his second when Shcharbitski, in an attempt to play out from the back, kicked the ball straight to him.

Rob Holding turned home Per Mertesacker's header from a corner to make it 3-0 after just 25 minutes, though Borisov quickly pulled one back through Mirko Ivanic's superb headed effort.

Shortly after the break, Giroud grabbed his landmark goal for the club from the penalty spot. The Frenchman often divides Arsenal fans, but as Bleacher Report's James McNicholas noted, the Gunners have enjoyed an excellent return on their investment:

Mikhail Hardzeichuk scrambled home a second for the hosts as they pushed hard in the final half hour, but Arsenal held on for their second successive win in Group H.