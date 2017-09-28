Canelo Alvarez Wants Gennady Golovkin Rematch in May 2018

Al Bello/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is seeking a rematch with Gennady Golovkin for his first fight in 2018 after they fought to a split draw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 18.

On Thursday, the middleweight title contender told ESPN Deportes (via Boxing News 24) he doesn't want to discuss any other potential bouts until they have the "tiebreaker."

"I feel happy for what I did, and the people were happy with the fight and that's what's important," Alvarez said. "They want the rematch, and we'll see. I'm enjoying a vacation, enjoying what I did, but what I want is that it's the first fight [of 2018]. I do not want to fight any other than the tiebreaker and that's what we're going to try to do; make it the first fight of the year for Canelo, to be the tiebreaker."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.