    Canelo Alvarez Wants Gennady Golovkin Rematch in May 2018

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 16: Gennady Golovkin punches Canelo Alvarez during their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is seeking a rematch with Gennady Golovkin for his first fight in 2018 after they fought to a split draw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 18.

    On Thursday, the middleweight title contender told ESPN Deportes (via Boxing News 24) he doesn't want to discuss any other potential bouts until they have the "tiebreaker."

    "I feel happy for what I did, and the people were happy with the fight and that's what's important," Alvarez said. "They want the rematch, and we'll see. I'm enjoying a vacation, enjoying what I did, but what I want is that it's the first fight [of 2018]. I do not want to fight any other than the tiebreaker and that's what we're going to try to do; make it the first fight of the year for Canelo, to be the tiebreaker."

                     

