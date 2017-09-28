    Florida DL Keivonnis Davis Hospitalized After Car Accident

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson (26) is tackled by Florida linebacker David Reese (33) and defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis (95) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Florida won 32-0. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    University of Florida football player Keivonnis Davis was involved in a "serious" car crash this week and remains hospitalized. 

    Trey Wallace of the Ultimate SEC Show received confirmation of the news from Davis' lawyer, who said he's asking for "thoughts and prayers" for the Gators defensive lineman ahead of a "long road to recovery."

    Davis hasn't played during the 2017 season due to a school suspension for alleged fraud. He tallied 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble across 13 games for Florida last year.

    On Monday, Gabrielle McMillen of Sporting News reported the lineman is one of eight Gator players facing third-degree felony charges as part of an "alleged bookstore fraud scam." He's facing one count of fraud and one count of impersonation in the case.

    Davis joined Florida as a 3-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class from Miami Central High School, per 247Sports.

    No further information about the accident or his injuries was immediately released.

