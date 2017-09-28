Presidents Cup 2017 Schedule: Friday Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The United States team will try to build on its 3.5-1.5 advantage over the International team in the second day of competition Friday in the Presidents Cup.

The teams will be competing in four-ball pairings at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Golf Channel will air the action from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In four-ball competition, each golfer plays his own ball and the lowest score wins the hole. In foursomes, the golfers alternate shots as each hole progresses.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, who were victorious in their Day 1 match, will take on Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin in the first match of the day at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, runaway winners in Day 1, will face Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace in a match that is scheduled to begin at 11:50 a.m. The South African pairing were the only International team members to post a win Thursday.

Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner will meet Jason Day and Marc Leishman at 12:05 p.m. Those two sides halved their match Thursday when Mickelson's potential match-winning putt burned the edge of the cup.

Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman will pair up for the Americans in the fourth match against Charl Schwartzel and Anirban Lahiri at 12:20 p.m., while Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka meet Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas at 12:35 p.m.

The International team has traditionally done better in four-ball play than in foursomes, and it will need to do just that to overcome the opening-day results.

The last thing captain Nick Price wants his International team to do is fall behind by an even wider margin in the second day of competition.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker is not about to feel sorry for him, because he wants his team to build on the 9-1-1 advantage it holds in the series.

Predictions

The United States will try to build on its advantage with Spieth and Reed setting the tone in the first match. Matsuyama did not play well Thursday, while Hadwin did not participate in the foursomes. This match should belong to the Americans.

The match featuring Fowler/Thomas and Oosthuizen/Grace should be the most competitive of the day. If the International side is going to make this a close competition, it would make sense for their best team to win. However, the American pair may be the best twosome in the world at this point, and they will come away with the win.

Day and Leishman let their opening match slip away, since they had a one-hole lead going into the 17th over Mickelson and Kisner. Look for the International duo to find a way to win here.

Schwartzel and Lahiri should have the edge on Chappell and Hoffman in the fourth match, while Johnson and Koepka should beat Scott and Vegas.

Look for the Americans to gain a 3-2 advantage on Friday and take a 6.5-3.5 lead into Saturday's action.