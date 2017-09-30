Arsenal vs. Brighton: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal will host Brighton & Hove Albion during Sunday's 2017-18 Premier League action.

The Gunners are starting to round into form after a tricky few weeks, entering Matchday 7 in seventh place, six points behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

Albion are three points further back and have started their first Premier League campaign well, but the trip to north London won't be easy.

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: Noon BST/7 a.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live stream: BT Sport app, NBC Live Extra

Preview

Brighton have won two of their past three league outings, beating West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United. Both those wins came at home―the Seagulls have earned just one point on the road this term.

Albion are expected to battle near the relegation zone all season long, and with the Gunners starting to pick up some momentum, Sunday's match should be a relatively easy for Arsenal.

Two losses in their first three outings of the season piled pressure on the Gunners, and familiar calls for manager Arsene Wenger's sacking returned. Bookmaker Coral believed the fans would react to Carlo Ancelotti's recent firing at Bayern Munich in one way: welcome the Italian with open arms.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But the Gunners appear to have turned the corner since a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Aug. 27. The scoreless draw against an in-form Chelsea side on Sept. 17 came in the middle of a solid winning streak, with victories over West Brom and Bournemouth moving the team closer to the top four.

Finishing inside the UEFA Champions League spots has to be the priority for the Gunners, who can't afford to miss out on playing in Europe's top club competition two years in a row. Star forward Alexandre Lacazette―who has four goals in the league already―joined in the summer despite the lack of Champions League football, but others may not.

A win over Brighton, who don't travel well, would go a long way toward maintaining momentum, with a trip to Watford next on the schedule.