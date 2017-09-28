Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Latest, Shkodran Mustafi Rumours

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Inter Milan president Erick Thohir has confirmed the club are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in January.

Ozil's contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, meaning he will be permitted to discuss a potential deal with other clubs in 2018.

Speaking with MetroTV.news.com (h/t Calciomercato.com), Thohir confirmed Inter are monitoring the matter:

"He [Ozil] is definitely one of those players we are looking at but the last January signings of [Lukas] Podolski and [Xherdan] Shaqiri proves winter signings can...fail to live up to expectations. We have many new players already, we have tried to build the best possible team with the resources we had."

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Ozil's situation at the Emirates Stadium will be one of concern to Arsenal as the new year creeps into view, as there appears to be a real danger of losing the playmaker for nothing.

As noted by Squawka Football, while the 28-year-old hasn't been as productive as usual this season, he is still conjuring up opportunities for his team-mates:

When the former Real Madrid man does play well, he's a key man for the Gunners. In the Premier League there aren't many players who offer more in the No. 10 berth; the German is technically outstanding, his passing is incisive and he takes the ball in tight situations so well.

There have been questions raised about his application and his appetite for the big games, yet in the right setup he's still a wonderful footballer to have around.

If Inter, or any club in Europe, can convince him to join on a pre-contract and avoid paying a fee for his services, it would be a huge transfer coup.

Inter End Shkodran Mustafi Interest

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to Calciomercato (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Inter will not be renewing their interest in Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in the January transfer window.

As noted by Coast, there were strong links between the defender and the Serie A outfit late in the summer, and at one point the Germany international seemed set for a departure. However, he remained at the Emirates and has since forced his way back into the first team.

As relayed by Coast, the Calciomercato report suggested Mustafi is being "kept close" by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger at the moment and the prospect of any sale has been "frozen" for the foreseeable future.

While he started his career well at Arsenal with some commanding performances at centre-back, over the course of the 2016-17 season mistakes crept into the game of the former Valencia man.

As noted by ESPN's James Dall, errors almost feel inevitable with Mustafi:

A move may have made sense in the summer as a result and having excelled with Sampdoria previously in Serie A, perhaps Mustafi would have jumped at the chance of a second spell in Italian football.

Even so, the 25-year-old has only just started his second season in English football and with some further development, he could yet become an excellent centre-back for the Gunners.

It appears that after toying with the idea of cashing in on him, Arsenal are ready to put their faith in the player again.