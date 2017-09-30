Premier League Week 7 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Stu Forster/Getty Images

A Saturday evening encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City headlines Week 7 of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, a fixture that's sure to test the Citizens' status as table leaders.

Pep Guardiola's side head to Stamford Bridge level on points with rivals Manchester United but with an advantage in goal difference, and Chelsea can pull level at the top if they manage to take all three points on offer.

Joint leaders United have a much simpler task in playing host to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Eagles facing a daunting trip to Old Trafford after failing to score in their first six matches of the season.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday and Liverpool head north-east to Newcastle United on Sunday, the same day Arsenal play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

Read on for a breakdown of all the live-stream information needed to watch the Week 7 entertainment, complete with score predictions and previews for the biggest matchups on the slate.

Saturday, September 30

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur (0-2) on Sky Sports/NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City (1-2) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (4-0) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Southampton (1-1) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford (0-0) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Swansea City (2-1) on NBC

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester City (2-2) on BT Sport/NBC

Sunday, October 1

12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (3-1) on BT Sport/NBC

2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley (2-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool (1-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

Live-stream links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App.

Chelsea to Stunt City's Sweep

The only blot on City's Premier League season thus far is a 1-1 draw at home to Everton in August, but following rocky starts, both they and Chelsea have come to find their better form of late.

However, one factor that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte feels puts his side at a disadvantage is the scheduling of this week's European fixtures, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Both the Blues and the Citizens triumphed in their UEFA Champions League outings, with Chelsea clinching a memorable 2-1 win away to Atletico Madrid, while City defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

And Conte's men picked a good time to raise morale ahead of Saturday's City visit, with Liam Twomey of ESPN FC hailing their show in Madrid as one of the best in recent memory:

The absence of David Luiz—suspended as a result of his red card against Arsenal—promises to damage Chelsea's hopes, while Guardiola may be able to hand star centre-back Vincent Kompany his return to fitness.

City have been on fire of late in their domestic fixtures, netting 15 goals in their last three Premier League games, but a Chelsea line led by in-form Alvaro Morata will prove the formula to slow their momentum.

Eagles Agony Endures at Old Trafford

There is arguably no fixture an ailing Crystal Palace side would prefer less this Saturday than to travel to Old Trafford in search of their first goal this Premier League season.

Not only that, but Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur also this week confirmed Eagles striker Christian Benteke will be out of action for some time due to injury, lessening their chances of breaking the deadlock:

Not only that, but Marca reporter Chris Winterburn put the exploits of United summer signing Romelu Lukaku into context, spelling bad omens for the team sitting bottom of the standings:

Roy Hodgson has a task on his hands in getting Palace out of their current slump, whereby a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday could be followed by a demolition of similar damage only a week later.

One gets the impression that if Hodgson is to enact a bright streak of success at the Eagles helm, it's likely to start after their Week 7 trip to Old Trafford.