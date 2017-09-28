Roy Keane Hails Romelu Lukaku as a £75m 'Bargain' for Manchester United

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United's former captain Roy Keane has hailed the club's new striker Romelu Lukaku as a "bargain" purchase after his two-goal display against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils agreed an initial £75 million fee with Everton for the Belgium striker in the summer, and he's hit the ground running at Old Trafford, netting 10 goals in nine games already in 2017-18. Speaking to ITV (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror), Keane praised the team's new No. 9.

"He is a good player at a good age," said Keane after United's 4-1 win in Russia. "He knows the Premier League. He was a bargain at £75 million. It was obvious he was going to score goals. He has got off to a good start. He comes across well and seems like a decent character."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

United moved quickly to get Lukaku on board this summer, and from that point on prices escalated, triggered by Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain. Football writer Ell Bretland suggested the Toffees should have maybe got more for their forward:

The forward has developed into one of the most natural finishers in the game. At Everton last season when chances fell to him he was lethal in the penalty area, and now with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba providing support, opportunities are coming about much more frequently.

Goals are flowing as a result, with his two in Moscow key to United sewing up a key victory early on. As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku's start is incredible compared to another goalscoring legend:

The forward's attitude has been exemplary, too. "I just want to win trophies," he told BT Sport (h/t Rob Dawson of the ESPN.co.uk) when asked if he had a goal target in mind for the season.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press

Sometimes footballers can get lost when they make the step up to a club like United and fail to show their best under the bright lights of Old Trafford. Lukaku appears to have made this move at the perfect time in his career.

The club's supporters will be desperate to see him continue his goalscoring glut, particularly against rivals Liverpool on October 14.