Arizona Assistant Coach Book Richardson to Be Dismissed Amid FBI Probe

JOHN MILLER/Associated Press

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins released a statement Wednesday announcing the school intends to dismiss assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson after he was the focus of an FBI probe into fraud and corruption in college basketball, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman.

"The University of Arizona expects everyone who is part of our campus community to adhere to the highest ethical standards of behavior," Robbins said, per the Arizona Daily Star.



Arizona Board of Regents chair Bill Ridenour also commented: "Basketball is a beloved sport at the University of Arizona and throughout Arizona. Such illegal—and unethical—behavior is harmful to those we are most committed to serve and educate—the students. It also violates the spirit and purpose of collegiate sport and its essential construct—the student athlete."

According to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach, Richardson is one of four assistant coaches who faces a slew of fraud and corruption charges after the United States Attorney's Office announced the findings of a three-year investigation Tuesday that showed coaches were "being paid tens of thousands of dollars to steer NBA-bound players toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies."

Richardson—who was arrested Tuesday and released on $50,000 bond—allegedly accepted $20,000 in bribes, a portion of which was used to pay a prospective recruit, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Richardson now reportedly faces up to 60 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1.5 million.