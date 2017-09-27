    Arizona SG Rawle Alkins Ruled Out 2-3 Months with Foot Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 23: Rawle Alkins #1 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Arizona guard Rawle Alkins will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his foot.

    Jeff Borzello of ESPN received the announcement from the Wildcats.

    Alkins, who is entering his sophomore season, averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2016-17. He was penciled in as part of Arizona's starting backcourt. 247Sports 5-star recruit Emmanuel Akot may wind up getting the first look at replacing Alkins in the lineup.

    An unfortunate blow for Arizona's early-season hopes, Alkins' injury will also leave him with an uphill battle in trying to improve his draft stock. He entered his name in the 2017 draft and attended the combine but withdrew before signing with an agent and forgoing his eligibility.

    A strong sophomore campaign could have put Alkins in late first-round/early second-round consideration. As it stands now, he'll be spending at least the first two months of the season on the shelf and possibly longer, then he'll have to work his way back into a rhythm on the floor.

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Bama Associate AD Resigns After Internal Review

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Miami Latest School Under FBI Investigation

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Inside Story of How the FBI Rocked College Basketball

      Mark Schlabach
      via ESPN.com
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Report: Nike EYBL Employees Subpoenaed by FBI

      Cam Smith, USA TODAY High School Sports
      via USA Today High School Sports