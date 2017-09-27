Arizona SG Rawle Alkins Ruled Out 2-3 Months with Foot Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Arizona guard Rawle Alkins will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his foot.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN received the announcement from the Wildcats.

Alkins, who is entering his sophomore season, averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2016-17. He was penciled in as part of Arizona's starting backcourt. 247Sports 5-star recruit Emmanuel Akot may wind up getting the first look at replacing Alkins in the lineup.

An unfortunate blow for Arizona's early-season hopes, Alkins' injury will also leave him with an uphill battle in trying to improve his draft stock. He entered his name in the 2017 draft and attended the combine but withdrew before signing with an agent and forgoing his eligibility.

A strong sophomore campaign could have put Alkins in late first-round/early second-round consideration. As it stands now, he'll be spending at least the first two months of the season on the shelf and possibly longer, then he'll have to work his way back into a rhythm on the floor.