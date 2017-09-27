Former NBA SG Bonzi Wells Says He Suffered a Heart Attack

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Bonzi Wells posted on Instagram Wednesday that he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack but has since returned home.

The 40-year-old last played in the league in 2007-08, when he averaged 9.1 points in 73 games for the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Hornets.

Wells' best years came with the Portland Trail Blazers in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In six seasons with the team, Wells averaged 13.3 points and shot 34.4 percent from three-point range. His 310 games in Portland were also his most with any one team.

Former Blazers point guard Damon Stoudamire said in 2016 that HBO was producing a documentary focused on the "Jail Blazers" era of Blazers basketball.

Wells returned to the court to play in the BIG3 basketball league this past summer. He averaged 10.3 points and 1.3 assists in eight games for Tri State, which finished sixth in the league and missed the playoffs.