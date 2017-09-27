2017 NRL Grand Final Betting Preview: North Queensland vs. Melbourne Odds

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The North Queensland Cowboys are aiming to become the first side in the history of the NRL to win the Premiership after finishing eighth on the ladder when they head back to Sydney for the fourth weekend in a row for a Grand Final against the Minor Premier Melbourne Storm.



The Cowboys have been underdogs in each of their three postseason matches so far, and this Sunday will be no different, with $3.85 AUD on offer for them to cause another boil over. Melbourne have dropped just four games all year long and are $1.27 to go one better than last season and lift the Provan-Summons Trophy, according to AustralianGambling.



The Storm head to Sydney full of confidence, having won nine games in a row and played their first two finals on their home deck. A sixth straight win over the Cowboys would be a fitting way to cap off an amazing season for the side from the Victorian capital and see the club secure a third Premiership.



Melbourne captain Cameron Smith was named the Dally M Medallist after he was voted the player of the year, and he's also considered a $2.75 wager to add a Clive Churchill medal (man of the match) to his trophy cabinet on Sunday.



This game will also be the last for Storm halfback Cooper Cronk. The 33-year-old will hang up his boots at the final whistle, but his contest against Cowboys counterpart Michael Morgan will go a long way to deciding which club lifts the trophy on Sunday night.



Morgan and the rest of his Cowboys teammates achieved a remarkable completion rate of 90 per cent in their Preliminary Final win over the Roosters, while Jason Taumalolo ran for a huge 256 metres.



That game finished in a 29-16 win for the Queensland side, but the Storm had a much easier time of it in their Grand Final Qualifier, running in four tries to none in a 30-0 win over the Broncos. Fullback Billy Slater ran in two tries and looks in great touch ahead of this one.



This game pits two of the most successful clubs of the modern era against each other. The Storm have played in seven of the last 12 NRL deciders, while the Cowboys have made the finals every year since 2011, and a win this weekend would be their second title in three years.