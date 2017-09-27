Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) are still looking for their first victory of 2017 as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) this Sunday as small home favorites.

The Chargers have already lost their first two home games to the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, and they are hoping the third time will be the charm at the StubHub Center in their first year there after moving from San Diego.

NFL point spread: The Chargers opened as one-point favorites; the total was 46.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.4-20.1 Chargers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia has played well so far this season, with the team's lone loss coming on the road to Kansas City, which just beat Los Angeles 24-10 last week. The Eagles also have a road win in their season opener against the Washington Redskins, who crushed the Oakland Raiders 27-10 on Sunday night.

In other words, Philly has performed well versus good teams, with the worst of the first three opponents being the New York Giants. The Chargers have lost six straight late afternoon games both straight up and against the spread, which helps too.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

This Los Angeles team has a lot of work to do to catch up with the other one, that being the Rams, who have already won two games. But going into the season, many thought the Chargers were the better team, and there is still plenty of time for them to prove that.

After losing its first two games by a combined five points, Los Angeles did not have an answer for the Chiefs last week. But then again, neither did the Eagles when they played at Kansas City. The Chargers have won five of the past seven meetings with Philly SU, going 6-1 ATS in those games, the last coming on the road in 2013.

Smart pick

Is Philadelphia really this good, and is Los Angeles really this bad? Those are two important questions to ponder heading into this game. As poorly as the Chargers have played at times this year, they have also played well in stretches. They nearly upset the Denver Broncos on the road and should have defeated the Miami Dolphins at home.

The Eagles are more comparable to the Broncos, and they are beatable. Look for Los Angeles to top Philly and give the faithful fans in Carson something to cheer about.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 2-5 SU and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against the Chargers.

The Chargers are 0-6 SU and ATS in their last six games in the late afternoon.

The Chargers are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games at home against teams with winning records.

