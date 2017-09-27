Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will face their stiffest test of the young season on Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) as solid road underdogs.

The Rams have been fortunate to play two of their first three games at home, with their lone road trip taking them to San Francisco to visit the 49ers last Thursday. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have played two of their first three on the road.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Los Angeles has been one of the NFL's early-season surprise teams as the leader of the NFC West. How long that will last remains to be seen, but the Rams have taken advantage of slow starts by the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals (both 1-2) to seize control of the division.

That confidence could go a long way if the offense continues scoring as it has so far and the defense keeps coming up with big stops.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas bounced back nicely from a road loss to the Denver Broncos by taking care of the Cardinals on Monday night.

While the Cowboys will be playing on short rest in this spot and their opponent will have extra time off, at least they will be in the comfortable surroundings of their home field at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas has won the past three meetings with the Rams both straight up and against the spread, with the last two at home decided by a combined 51 points.

Smart pick

This is one of those games that separates the contenders from the pretenders, and the Rams look to be more of the latter than the former despite leading the NFC West.

Barely beating the 49ers and crushing the Colts without Andrew Luck under center is nothing to brag about.

It also doesn't help that Los Angeles has failed to cover the spread at online sports betting sites in seven straight versus NFC foes. That said, the Cowboys will flex their muscles here and rout the Rams by double digits.

NFL betting trends

The Rams are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games against the Cowboys.

The total has gone under in five of the Rams' last seven games against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 2-6 SU and ATS in their last eight games in Week 4.

