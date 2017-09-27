Pedro Martinez Jr. Signs with Tigers on Minor League Contract

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers signed Pedro Martinez Jr., son of Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, to a minor league contract on Wednesday.

Martinez's deal with the Tigers was announced by the team, via MLB.com's Jason Beck.

Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reported the Tigers gave Martinez a signing bonus of $750,000 and student fees.

The 17-year-old Martinez will not follow in his father's footsteps as a pitcher. He is listed as a third baseman, with Rojas noting scouts say he can play "good defense and contact batting and can hit for relative power."

Tigers international scouting director Tom Moore seemed to agree with that assessment of Martinez's ability.

"We're really excited," he told Beck. "He's 6'2" and projects to get bigger and stronger. He shows not only power, but the ability to hit."

With the Tigers entering a rebuilding phase this season after trading Justin Verlander and Justin Upton, building up their farm system will be essential to making it back to the top of the American League Central.

Martinez is going to take years to develop his skills as a teenager who is just starting his professional career. The Tigers don't have to rush him and can allow him the proper development time so he can tap into his skills scouts already like.