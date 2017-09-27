Alabama Announces Staffer Resigns, Internal Review of Program Amid FBI Probe

Lance King/Getty Images

The University of Alabama announced Wednesday it has accepted the resignation of associate athletics director Kobie Baker and opened an internal investigation after the United States Attorney's Office in New York filed federal fraud and corruption charges Tuesday against four assistant college basketball coaches and an Adidas executive.



"Following yesterday's reports from New York regarding a federal investigation of intercollegiate athletics, The University of Alabama Department of Athletics immediately initiated an internal review of our men's basketball operations," the school said in a statement, per WIAT 42's Chris Breece. "As a result, we have accepted the resignation effective today of Kobie Baker, a men's basketball administrator. Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member. We have notified both of the governing bodies of the action we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts."

According to his profile on Alabama's official website (h/t AL.com), Baker was responsible for "salaries and benefits, operating expenses, team travel, donor relations, fundraising and scheduling non-conference opponents."



He also previously worked as the NCAA's assistant director of enforcement for basketball development, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg.

On Tuesday, federal investigators revealed the findings of a three-year inquiry into corruption and bribery across college basketball.

According to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach, USC assistant Tony Bland, Arizona assistant Emanuel Richardson, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans and Auburn assistant Chuck Person were among those accused of accepting "tens of thousands of dollars to steer NBA-bound players toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies."

The probe also included the Louisville Cardinals, who placed head coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday after a pair of assistants allegedly used their apparel partnership with Adidas to funnel money to recruits, per the New York Times' Marc Tracy.

The University of Miami also released a statement Wednesday confirming a member of its coaching staff is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Citing sources on Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde reported Alabama "may be next to have a compliance issue," although the exact violation has not been specified.