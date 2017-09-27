Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the best divisional rivalries in the NFL will be renewed Sunday in Baltimore, where the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers as small home underdogs. Both the Ravens and Steelers are coming off humbling losses last week, their first of the season following 2-0 starts.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.8-13.7 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Pittsburgh has yet to play up to its potential this season, showing glimpses in wins over the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. A 23-17 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on the road last Sunday should serve as a wake-up call for the Steelers, who can play a lot better on each side of the ball.

Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell, in particular, has been hurt by his holdout during the preseason, looking rusty in the first few games, although he could break out with a big performance here.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore was blown out 44-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week as a three-point favorite in London, and now the team gets to return home for its third game versus an AFC North foe in four weeks.

The Ravens are 2-0 straight up and against the spread in their first two divisional matchups, topping the Cincinnati Bengals on the road and the Cleveland Browns at home. They are also 4-1 straight up in the past five meetings with the Steelers, covering the last three.

Smart pick

These two teams are clearly the best in the AFC North, just like they have been for quite some time. But Baltimore's home field has been strong recently, which gives the host an edge in this spot as an underdog.

The Ravens have won six in a row at home SU with a 5-1 ATS mark in those games. They have also gone an impressive 10-1 ATS in their previous 11 divisional matchups. While Pittsburgh has won five straight against AFC North opponents, this team just does not look right, so take Baltimore as a home dog at online sports betting sites.

NFL betting trends

The Steelers are 0-3 ATS in their last three games against the Ravens.

The total has gone under in three of the Steelers' last four games against the Ravens.

The Ravens are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games against their division.

The Steelers are 0-3 ATS in their last three games against the Ravens.

The total has gone under in three of the Steelers' last four games against the Ravens.

The Ravens are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games against their division.