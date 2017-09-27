Albert Pujols Ties Alex Rodriguez for Most 100-RBI Seasons in MLB History

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 with two RBI during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

In addition to assisting in keeping the Angels' faint 2017 playoff hopes alive, Pujols also passed the 100-RBI plateau. It's the 14th time in his career the veteran has reached triple digits in RBI, tying Alex Rodriguez for the most in MLB history, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Pujols didn't take long to make an impact at the major league level, posting 130 RBI in his rookie campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals to earn Rookie of the Year honors. In fact, the Dominican Republic native collected at least 100 RBI in each of the first 10 years of his career.

His last year with the Cardinals in 2011 marked the first time in his career Pujols didn't reach 100 RBI. He fell one short, finishing the campaign with 99 RBI.

Prior to the next season, Pujols left St. Louis to join the Angels on a massive 10-year, $240 million contract. His deal runs through the 2021 campaign when he will be a 41-year-old making $30 million.

The 37-year-old is posting a career-low mark in batting average (.242) and has the second-fewest home runs (23) of his career this season. He also has a negative offensive WAR (-1.5) for the first time in his career, per Baseball Reference. Pujols will attempt to make a slight dent in that number as the season winds down, beginning Wednesday in the second of a four-game set against the White Sox.