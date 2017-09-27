    Jim Calhoun to Advise Division III University of St. Joseph for Upcoming Season

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 4: Former head coach Jim Calhoun of the Connecticut Huskies looks on during the Jimmy V Classic college basketball game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on December 4, 2012 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The Wolfpack won 69-65. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Legendary head basketball coach Jim Calhoun has accepted a position with Division III University of St. Joseph, he confirmed to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman on Wednesday.      

    According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Calhoun will stay in his ambassadorial role for the Connecticut Huskies this season before shifting his focus to St. Joseph, which begins play in 2018-19. Rothstein added St. Joseph will confirm Calhoun's hiring as an adviser in a press conference Thursday.

    The Hartford Courant's Dom Amore first reported in August that St. Joseph was interested in bringing Calhoun aboard as its head coach. Calhoun told USA Today's Nina Mandell he wasn't "at the point of accepting or rejecting [anything]." He also said he'd consider a return to coaching if he thought he could help the program.

    Calhoun's duties at St. Joseph may not include coaching. Rothstein described him as becoming "the architect of [the] basketball program."

    The 75-year-old began his head coaching career at Northeastern University in Boston. After 14 years there, he took over at Connecticut, where he won 629 games and three national titles. Calhoun retired from coaching in September 2012, and a team built around many players he helped recruit won a national championship under Kevin Ollie in 2013-14.

    Calhoun's 877 career wins are fifth-most in men's Division I basketball.

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pitino, AD Out at Louisville Amid FBI Probe

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pitino Ousted Over His Most Predictable Scandal

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Report: Nike EYBL Employees Subpoenaed by FBI

      Cam Smith, USA TODAY High School Sports
      via USA Today High School Sports
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Louisville Loses 5-Star & 4-Star Commits

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report