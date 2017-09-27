Jim Calhoun to Advise Division III University of St. Joseph for Upcoming Season

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Legendary head basketball coach Jim Calhoun has accepted a position with Division III University of St. Joseph, he confirmed to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman on Wednesday.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Calhoun will stay in his ambassadorial role for the Connecticut Huskies this season before shifting his focus to St. Joseph, which begins play in 2018-19. Rothstein added St. Joseph will confirm Calhoun's hiring as an adviser in a press conference Thursday.

The Hartford Courant's Dom Amore first reported in August that St. Joseph was interested in bringing Calhoun aboard as its head coach. Calhoun told USA Today's Nina Mandell he wasn't "at the point of accepting or rejecting [anything]." He also said he'd consider a return to coaching if he thought he could help the program.

Calhoun's duties at St. Joseph may not include coaching. Rothstein described him as becoming "the architect of [the] basketball program."

The 75-year-old began his head coaching career at Northeastern University in Boston. After 14 years there, he took over at Connecticut, where he won 629 games and three national titles. Calhoun retired from coaching in September 2012, and a team built around many players he helped recruit won a national championship under Kevin Ollie in 2013-14.

Calhoun's 877 career wins are fifth-most in men's Division I basketball.