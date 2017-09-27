Everson Griffen Calls Lions LT Greg Robinson 'Lazy' Ahead of Week 4 Matchup

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen singled out Detroit Lions offensive tackle Greg Robinson ahead of the teams' Week 4 clash Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"To be quite honest, [he's] kind of lazy," Griffen said Wednesday of Robinson's play, per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin. "He's lazy. He gets beat on the inside. I think the biggest thing is he just has to compete more. But yeah, he's pretty lazy. I think the rest of the offensive line, they do pretty well, but to me he's kind of lazy."

The Lions acquired Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams in June after Robinson spent three underwhelming seasons with the Rams, who selected him second overall in the 2014 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus' Mike Cahill, Robinson earned a 38.0 overall grade in 2016 and didn't grade higher than 41.3 in the two years before that.

Little has changed for Robinson following his move to the Motor City. He has a 30.5 grade on Pro Football Focus, which ranks 71st among tackles, and Cronin noted he has already been flagged for four offensive holding penalties—tied for most in the league—through the first three weeks.

Because of their respective positions along the line, Griffen and Robinson will see a lot of each other Sunday, which isn't good news for the Lions. After recording eight sacks and earning his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl in 2016, Griffen already has four sacks this season.

Detroit may want to rely more on the running game than usual in order to neutralize Griffen and limit his effectiveness rushing from the left side of the line.