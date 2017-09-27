Champions League Results 2017: Group Tables After Wednesday's Final Scores

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

There were wins for Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku helped United win 4-1 at CSKA Moscow while a late Michy Batshuayi strike saw Chelsea come from behind to beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Elsewhere, PSG were too strong for Bayern Munich, a Sporting own goal gave Barcelona victory and Juventus, Roma, FC Basel and Celtic all picked up three points.

Here are the results from Wednesday's matches:

FK Qarabag 1-2 Roma

FC Basel 5-0 Benfica

CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern Munich

Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

Juventus 2-0 Olympiakos

Sporting 0-1 Barcelona

Here's what the results mean for the standings:

Group A

Manchester United 6 pts

FC Basel 3 pts

CSKA Moscow 3 pts

Benfica 0

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain 6 pts

Bayern Munich 3 pts

Celtic 3 pts

Anderlecht 0

Group C

Chelsea 6 pts

Roma 4 pts

Atletico Madrid 1 pt

FK Qarabag 0

Group D

Barcelona 6 pts

Sporting 3 pts

Juventus 3 pts

Olympiakos 0

A full look at the standings is available per the tournament's official website.

Manchester United coasted to victory in Russia, beating CSKA Moscow 4-1 with Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial the stars for Jose Mourinho's side.

Football writer Liam Canning highlighted exactly how influential the duo had been for the Red Devils:

The result leaves United top of the group with two wins from two games, having made a perfect start on their return to the competition.

The other game in Group A saw FC Basel thrash Benfica 5-0. The visitors were reduced to 10 men after the hour mark, when Andre Almeida was sent off, and now lie bottom of the group, yet to pick up a point.

Paris-Saint Germain also have six points from two games after an impressive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich thanks to goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

Neymar set up Alves brilliantly, with a strong run and pass, as PSG opened the scoring with less than two minutes on the clock.

Cavani's first-time shot made it 2-0 before Neymar sealed the win, the former Barcelona player clearly the man for the big European occasion, as highlighted by Squawka:

The win is an impressive result for PSG, who will be gunning for glory in this competition after spending heavily in the summer to bring in Alves, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The defeat is also likely to increase scrutiny on Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has not enjoyed a good start to his second season in Germany, the champions third in the Bundesliga behind Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim.

Elsewhere in Group B, Celtic picked up their first win of the competition, beating Anderlecht 3-0 with Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair all on target.

It was a rare group-stage win for the Scottish champions, particularly away from home, as noted by BT Sport:

The win sees Celtic move level on points with Bayern Munich but more crucially clear of Anderlecht with third place in the group offering a place in the Europa League.

Group C saw Chelsea mount a fine comeback to beat Atletico Madrid, who had gone ahead through an Antoine Griezmann penalty.

Alvaro Morata equalised for the visitors before Batshuayi slotted home from close range in injury time. The striker's ability to make an impact off the bench is shown by Opta:

It was a superb win for Chelsea against elite opponents on their home turf who possess an excellent record in the Champions League, having been runners-up in 2014 and 2016.

The defeat leaves Atletico third in the group as Roma moved into second place after a 2-1 win over FK Qarabag, Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko on target for the visitors.

In Group D, Barcelona's perfect start to the season continues, but they needed an own goal from Sebastian Coates to beat Sporting in Lisbon.

It's not Barca's first own goal of the season either, as noted by Squawka:

The win was not Barcelona's best performance of the season, but under Ernesto Valverde, they seem able to grind out results when they need them.

Meanwhile, Juventus picked up their first win of the competition as they beat Olympiakos 2-0 in Turin.

Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to open the scoring before Mario Mandzukic completed the win with 10 minutes to go.

The win kickstarts the campaign for last season's beaten finalists, who lost at Barcelona in their opening fixture, and sets them up nicely to face Sporting next, with both sides on three points.