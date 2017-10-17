WWE 2K18: Roster Review and Details of New Online Options

WWE 2K18: Roster Review and Details of New Online OptionsOctober 17, 2017
WWE 2K18 finally hit store shelves across the world Tuesday, and it has already generated a ton of buzz due to several aspects that set it apart from its predecessors.
Among them are a deep and unique roster that is representative of both current WWE and several different eras across the company's history.
Also, online play features perhaps more options than ever before, giving WWE 2K18 that type of online staying power other WWE 2K games may not have had.
Before diving headfirst into WWE 2K18, here is a closer look at the roster, as well as what you can expect when engaging with other members of the WWE Universe in online play.
WWE 2K18 Roster (via WWE.com)
- Seth Rollins
- Kurt Angle
- Mr. McMahon
- Bray Wyatt
- Dolph Ziggler
- Sami Zayn
- Dean Ambrose
- Baron Corbin
- Kalisto
- Akira Tozawa
- Sin Cara
- Hideo Itami
- Eric Young
- Jinder Mahal
- Bushwhacker Butch
- Bushwhacker Luke
- Konnor
- Viktor
- Cesaro
- Sheamus
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Nikki Cross
- Alundra Blayze
- Emma
- Lita
- Summer Rae
- Paige
- Brie Bella
- Nikki Bella
- British Bulldog
- Buddy Roberts
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Big Boss Man
- Mark Henry
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Bret Hart
- Dusty Rhodes
- The Undertaker
- Big Show
- Andre the Giant
- Kane
- Diesel
- Luke Harper
- Erick Rowan
- Sawyer Fulton
- Alexander Wolfe
- Killian Dain
- Braun Strowman
- AJ Styles
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Bobby Roode
- Brock Lesnar
- Brutus Beefcake
- Daniel Bryan
- Earthquake
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Ember Moon
- Goldberg
- Greg Valentine
- Ivory
- Jey Uso
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- John Cena
- Kerry Von Erich
- Kevin Von Erich
- Kurt Angle
- Larry Zbyszko
- Maryse
- Mickie James
- Mojo Rawley
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns
- Sasha Banks
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Tamina
- The Godfather
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Zack Ryder
- Akam
- Alexa Bliss
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Big Cass
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Chris Jericho
- Dana Brooke
- Dash Wilder
- Finn Balor
- Jason Jordan
- Jimmy Garvin
- Johnny Gargano
- Kevin Owens
- Lex Luger
- Michael Hayes
- Mick Foley
- Miss Jacqueline
- Mr. Perfect
- Neville
- Nia Jax
- Nick Miller
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Rezar
- Ric Flair
- Rick Martel
- Rick Rude
- Ricky Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Roderick Strong
- Rusev
- Samoa Joe
- Scott Dawson
- Shane Thorne
- TJP
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tye Dillinger
- Vader
- Aiden English
- Alicia Fox
- Batista
- Big E
- Billie Kay
- Bo Dallas
- Booker T
- Charlotte Flair
- Christian
- Curt Hawkins
- Curtis Axel
- Darren Young
- Enzo Amore
- Epico Colon
- Fandango
- Goldust
- Gran Metalik
- Heath Slater
- Jack Gallagher
- Jake Roberts
- JBL
- Kassius Ohno
- Kofi Kingston
- No Way Jose
- Noam Dar
- Peyton Royce
- Primo Colon
- Rhyno
- Rich Swann
- R-Truth
- Rob Van Dam
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stephanie McMahon
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Sting
- Sycho Sid
- Tatanka
- Tatsumi Fujinami
- The Brian Kendrick
- Titus O'Neil
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Typhoon
- Tyson Kidd
- Ultimate Warrior
- Xavier Woods
Roster Review
The ability to utilize Superstars from essentially any era, create dream matches and produce a unique experience for every gamer are factors that have made WWE video games such a huge success under the 2K umbrella.
That continues with WWE 2K18 thanks to a massive roster that allows fans to play out nearly any scenario imaginable over the course of wrestling history.
The vast majority of the current WWE and NXT roster is represented in WWE 2K18, including many new additions making their debut in a WWE video game.
Current or former NXT Superstars such as Bobby Roode, Ember Moon and the Authors of Pain can be used for the first time in the WWE virtual world.
Also, the cruiserweight division has a large presence with Superstars such as Rich Swann, Noam Dar, Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, TJP, Akira Tozawa and others debuting in the game.
The women's division is as robust as it has ever been in a WWE video game, mixing legends such as Lita and Trish Stratus with the best of today, including Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Asuka.
Hall of Fame Superstars of the past, such as Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Andre the Giant, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and others can help gamers create dream scenarios as well.
Although most of the biggest names of today and yesterday are already in the game, WWE 2K18 also boasts an in-depth creation suite and the ability to download Superstars created by others, meaning you can technically make use of anyone who has ever step foot inside the squared circles.
With so many possibilities at players' fingertips, the roster is among the biggest draws in terms of buying WWE 2K18.
New Online Options
Online play is a WWE 2K staple, and in WWE 2K18, the enjoyment gamers will get out of playing online has almost certainly reached a new high-water mark.
The primary reason for that is the addition of the "Road to Glory" mode. While developers didn't release much information on the mode prior to the game's release, it ties in significantly to MyCareer.
According to Alessandro Fillari of GameSpot.com, Road to Glory is an extension of MyCareer, and it essentially serves as a way to further advance your created character.
MyCareer allows gamers to create a Superstar and make them rise through the ranks in the WWE from the Performance Center to becoming world champion and eventually a Hall of Famer.
For those who finish MyCareer, Road to Glory is a natural progression that adds even more depth to the game.
In Road to Glory, gamers will be able to take their MyPlayer into online play against other gamers and their MyPlayers from across the world.
Winning matches and completing accomplishments will then give the MyPlayer entry into pay-per-view events where they can take part in matches based on what is happening in the real-life WWE product.
The addition of more backstage environments is one of WWE 2K18's biggest draws, and it will have an impact on online play as well.
Gamers will be able to face each other in one-on-one backstage brawls online, and Fillari noted that there are three times as many objects and scenes that can be interacted with in this year's game compared to WWE 2K17.
MyCareer mode added the ability to interact with other Superstars backstage, and that is also part of online play, as gamers from across the world can make their Superstars talk or even fight online, per Robert Workman of ComicBook.com.
Although it wasn't always the case in previous installments, WWE 2K18 should have gamers coming back for more online play on a regular basis due to the sheer amount of features they can now take advantage of.
