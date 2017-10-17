WWE 2K18: Roster Review and Details of New Online Options

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

WWE 2K18 finally hit store shelves across the world Tuesday, and it has already generated a ton of buzz due to several aspects that set it apart from its predecessors.

Among them are a deep and unique roster that is representative of both current WWE and several different eras across the company's history.

Also, online play features perhaps more options than ever before, giving WWE 2K18 that type of online staying power other WWE 2K games may not have had.

Before diving headfirst into WWE 2K18, here is a closer look at the roster, as well as what you can expect when engaging with other members of the WWE Universe in online play.

WWE 2K18 Roster (via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins

Kurt Angle

Mr. McMahon

Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

Kalisto

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Hideo Itami

Eric Young

Jinder Mahal

Bushwhacker Butch

Bushwhacker Luke

Konnor

Viktor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Nikki Cross

Alundra Blayze

Emma

Lita

Summer Rae

Paige

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

British Bulldog

Buddy Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page

Big Boss Man

Mark Henry

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bret Hart

Dusty Rhodes

The Undertaker

Big Show

Andre the Giant

Kane

Diesel

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

Sawyer Fulton

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Braun Strowman

AJ Styles

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bobby Roode

Brock Lesnar

Brutus Beefcake

Daniel Bryan

Earthquake

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Ember Moon

Goldberg

Greg Valentine

Ivory

Jey Uso

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Kerry Von Erich

Kevin Von Erich

Kurt Angle

Larry Zbyszko

Maryse

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Natalya

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tamina

The Godfather

The Miz

The Rock

Triple H

Zack Ryder

Akam

Alexa Bliss

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Big Cass

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Chris Jericho

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Finn Balor

Jason Jordan

Jimmy Garvin

Johnny Gargano

Kevin Owens

Lex Luger

Michael Hayes

Mick Foley

Miss Jacqueline

Mr. Perfect

Neville

Nia Jax

Nick Miller

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Rezar

Ric Flair

Rick Martel

Rick Rude

Ricky Steamboat

Rikishi

Roderick Strong

Rusev

Samoa Joe

Scott Dawson

Shane Thorne

TJP

Tommaso Ciampa

Tye Dillinger

Vader

Aiden English

Alicia Fox

Batista

Big E

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Booker T

Charlotte Flair

Christian

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Darren Young

Enzo Amore

Epico Colon

Fandango

Goldust

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Jack Gallagher

Jake Roberts

JBL

Kassius Ohno

Kofi Kingston

No Way Jose

Noam Dar

Peyton Royce

Primo Colon

Rhyno

Rich Swann

R-Truth

Rob Van Dam

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stephanie McMahon

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Sting

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

Tatsumi Fujinami

The Brian Kendrick

Titus O'Neil

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Typhoon

Tyson Kidd

Ultimate Warrior

Xavier Woods

Roster Review

The ability to utilize Superstars from essentially any era, create dream matches and produce a unique experience for every gamer are factors that have made WWE video games such a huge success under the 2K umbrella.

That continues with WWE 2K18 thanks to a massive roster that allows fans to play out nearly any scenario imaginable over the course of wrestling history.

The vast majority of the current WWE and NXT roster is represented in WWE 2K18, including many new additions making their debut in a WWE video game.

Current or former NXT Superstars such as Bobby Roode, Ember Moon and the Authors of Pain can be used for the first time in the WWE virtual world.

Also, the cruiserweight division has a large presence with Superstars such as Rich Swann, Noam Dar, Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, TJP, Akira Tozawa and others debuting in the game.

The women's division is as robust as it has ever been in a WWE video game, mixing legends such as Lita and Trish Stratus with the best of today, including Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Asuka.

Hall of Fame Superstars of the past, such as Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Andre the Giant, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and others can help gamers create dream scenarios as well.

Although most of the biggest names of today and yesterday are already in the game, WWE 2K18 also boasts an in-depth creation suite and the ability to download Superstars created by others, meaning you can technically make use of anyone who has ever step foot inside the squared circles.

With so many possibilities at players' fingertips, the roster is among the biggest draws in terms of buying WWE 2K18.

New Online Options

Online play is a WWE 2K staple, and in WWE 2K18, the enjoyment gamers will get out of playing online has almost certainly reached a new high-water mark.

The primary reason for that is the addition of the "Road to Glory" mode. While developers didn't release much information on the mode prior to the game's release, it ties in significantly to MyCareer.

According to Alessandro Fillari of GameSpot.com, Road to Glory is an extension of MyCareer, and it essentially serves as a way to further advance your created character.

MyCareer allows gamers to create a Superstar and make them rise through the ranks in the WWE from the Performance Center to becoming world champion and eventually a Hall of Famer.

For those who finish MyCareer, Road to Glory is a natural progression that adds even more depth to the game.

In Road to Glory, gamers will be able to take their MyPlayer into online play against other gamers and their MyPlayers from across the world.

Winning matches and completing accomplishments will then give the MyPlayer entry into pay-per-view events where they can take part in matches based on what is happening in the real-life WWE product.

The addition of more backstage environments is one of WWE 2K18's biggest draws, and it will have an impact on online play as well.

Gamers will be able to face each other in one-on-one backstage brawls online, and Fillari noted that there are three times as many objects and scenes that can be interacted with in this year's game compared to WWE 2K17.

MyCareer mode added the ability to interact with other Superstars backstage, and that is also part of online play, as gamers from across the world can make their Superstars talk or even fight online, per Robert Workman of ComicBook.com.

Although it wasn't always the case in previous installments, WWE 2K18 should have gamers coming back for more online play on a regular basis due to the sheer amount of features they can now take advantage of.

