    O.J. Simpson Could Be Released from Prison on Parole 'As Early as Monday'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    CORRECTS SOURCE TO KOLO-TV - Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (KOLO-TV via AP, Pool)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    After being granted parole in July, O.J. Simpson is reportedly nearing his release date. 

    According to ESPN's Ashok Moore, a Nevada prisons official said a plan is in place to release Simpson, and it could happen "as early as Monday."

    In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to between nine and 33 years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas that the Pro Football Hall of Famer described as an attempt to take stolen property back from sports memorabilia dealers.

    A Nevada parole board unanimously granted the 70-year-old parole in July after he served nine years of his sentence due to his status as a "model prisoner," per CNN's Eric Levenson.

    At that time, it was reported that Simpson was expected to be released as early as October, and that he planned to return to his residence in Florida.

    According to Ken Ritter of the Associated Press (h/t the Detroit News), Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Simpson remains in Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, but he will be moved to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas prior to being released.

