Odell Beckham Requires Fewest Games in NFL History to Reach 300 Receptions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Odell Beckham collected 79 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In doing so, he reached 300 career receptions in fewer games (45) than any other player in NFL history, per NFL Communications.

The record was previously held by Anquan Boldin, who caught his 300th pass during his 47th game. The veteran went on to record 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns on 1,076 receptions during his 14-year career before retiring earlier this year.

Beckham missed the first game of the 2017 campaign while dealing with an ankle injury. While he didn't quite look like himself during Week 2, catching just four passes for 36 yards, he clearly re-established his role during Sunday's contest.

The fourth-year man has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons. From 2014 to 2016, he averaged 96 receptions for 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns per season, leading to the nods for the NFL's version of an All-Star Game.

Now that Beckham is seemingly at full strength, the Giants should be in a better position to record their first win after starting the season 0-3. Eli Manning got off to a relatively cold start during Weeks 1 and 2 without Beckham 100 percent, completing 51-of-70 passes for 459 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. With his star wideout back in the fold for Week 3, Manning threw for 366 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Eagles.

The Giants will attempt to improve on the goose egg in the win column against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) during Week 4. The matchup is seemingly a favorable one for Beckham, as the Bucs rank 31st in opponent passing yards (659) and 23rd in opponent passing touchdowns (four).