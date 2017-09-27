Ben Simmons: Donald Trump Is an 'Idiot,' 'D--khead' for Anthem Protest Comments

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for comments he made regarding NFL players' protests during the national anthem.

During an interview with Fox Sports News 500 (h/t Olgun Uluc of FoxSports.com), the Aussie said the following about Trump: "I think he's an idiot. If we were in Australia right now, a lot of people would call him a d--khead, and that's how I personally feel."

Last week, Trump spoke about NFL players' demonstrating during the anthem at a rally in Alabama: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Trump also tweeted about the NFL's declining ratings and blamed that on protests during the anthem:

Following Trump's comments, there was an increased amount of demonstrating across the NFL in Week 3.

Simmons questioned whether Trump is fit to lead the United States of America:

"Some of the comments he's just made about players, the NFL, the anthem. Everyone respects America, and everyone thinks America is a great country, but he's the wrong person to be in charge of it. I think, as a man, you're not supposed to be tweeting like that, saying remarks about women, what people should be doing, how you talk to leaders of other countries, and putting America in a situation where it doesn't need to be like that."

The 21-year-old Simmons was born and raised in Australia before moving to the United States to play high school basketball in 2013.

Simmons spent one season at LSU before the Sixers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

He missed the entire 2016-17 season due to injury, but Simmons is set to be a key part of the 76ers' potential reemergence during his rookie campaign in 2017-18.