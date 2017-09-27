Tiger Woods 'Definitely' Could See Scenario Where He Doesn't Return from Injury

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

As Tiger Woods continues to rehab from his most recent back surgery in April, the legendary golfer says it's possible he may not return to the golf course.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Woods was asked if he can see a scenario in which he doesn't play in a professional tournament again.

"Yeah, definitely," he said. "I don't know what my future holds for me."

In a Sept. 22 post on his official website, Woods said he's started some golf work and regular exercise activities.

"I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day," he wrote. "I'm working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time."

Woods played in three tournaments this season before back spasms forced him to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3. He underwent surgery in April to alleviate pain in his back and leg, with an estimated recovery time of six months.

Injuries have limited Woods, who will turn 42 on Dec. 30, to 15 tournaments since 2015. He missed the entire 2015-16 PGA Tour season after having his second microdiscectomy surgery.