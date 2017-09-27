Tiger Woods Talks 'Unrest' in USA, Hopes 'We Can Progress as a Nation'

Elsa/Getty Images

Tiger Woods said Wednesday he hopes the recent unrest throughout the United States will ultimately lead to positive progress for the country.

Woods, who's preparing to serve as assistant captain for the American Presidents Cup golf team, told reporters: "Hopefully things can be healed and we can progress as a nation, come together in near future and in perpetuity."

He added: "There's a lot of unrest right now, both political and racial. Hopefully things can be healed and we can progress as a nation."

Tensions have run high in recent days following polarizing comments by President Donald Trump about athletes who didn't stand for the national anthem, which led to a new wave of protests against social injustice during last weekend's games in reaction to the remarks.

Trump also drew the ire of NBA superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James for withdrawing an invitation to the Golden State Warriors guard to visit the White House as part of the team's championship celebration, which Curry had already stated he wanted to turn down.

Although Woods has mostly steered clear of political issues during his decades in the spotlight, he did play golf with Trump in December following his election victory. He talked about the outing in a January blog post on his official website.

"I recently played with President-elect Donald Trump. What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash," Woods wrote. "Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun. We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling. I also shared my vision for golf and what I'm trying to do."

He concluded: "I've now had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and I appreciate the opportunity."

Meanwhile, Woods suffered a setback due to lingering back problems and hasn't taken part in an official round since the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. His most recent update about his status didn't provide a timetable for his return to the PGA Tour.