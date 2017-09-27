Vlade Divac, Kings Agree on Contract Extension, Dave Joerger's Option Picked Up

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are keeping their infrastructure in place after agreeing to a new deal with with general manager Vlade Divac and exercised the contract option for head coach Dave Joerger.

The Kings announced Wednesday that Divac's extension and Joerger's option will keep them with the team through the 2019-20 season.

This marks the second contract extension for Divac with the Kings in less than two years. He previously signed a multi-year deal to remain in Sacramento in March 2016.

The Kings hired Divac to be their vice president of basketball operations in March 2015. He was also given the role of general manager five months later.

Joerger was already under contract with the Kings through 2018-19 as part of a four-year deal he signed in May 2016, which ESPN.com reported was worth $16 million.

After being fired by the Memphis Grizzlies last year, Joerger was hired by the Kings. He went 32-50 in his first season in Sacramento.

The Kings have missed the playoffs every year since 2006, including losing at least 44 games in each season during this stretch.