Presidents Cup 2017: Tee Times, Uniforms, Odds and Predictions for Top Pairings

The 2017 Presidents Cup tees off on Thursday and once again pits the United States against an International team at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Star names such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama will all be in action on Thursday as the tournament begins with five foursomes matches.

The PGA Tour's official Twitter account managed to capture both teams ahead of the event, while a closer look at what the U.S. will be wearing is provided by Jeff Eisenband at The Post Game:

Read on for the competition's latest odds and a closer look at how the top pairings might fare, but first, here are Thursday’s pairings and tee times:

Match 1: Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel vs. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas—6.05 p.m. BST/1.05 p.m. ET

Match 2: Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas vs. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar—6.17 p.m. BST/1.17 p.m. ET

Match 3: Si Woo Kim/Emiliano Grillo vs. Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed—6.29 p.m. BST/1.29 p.m. ET

Match 4: Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace vs. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger—6.41 p.m. BST/1.41 p.m. ET

Match 5: Jason Day/Mark Leishman vs. Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson—6.53 p.m. BST/1.53 p.m. ET

According to OddsShark, the Americans are favourites to win at -330, with the International team at -330 and the odds of a tie at +1200.

Matsuyama will be hoping to get the International team off to a strong start with Charl Schwartzel as they take on Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas in the opening match.

Japan's Matsuyama is the highest-ranked player in the International team but faces a really tough opening game, particularly with Thomas coming in fresh from victory at the FedEx Cup.

The opening matchup also shows both teams not afraid to put their big players straight into the action, as noted by golf journalist Joy Chakravarty:

Matsuyama's form has faded recently, since the PGA Championship, and unless he can get back to his best, it looks as though the US might prove too strong in the opening match.

Next up is Jordan Spieth who once again partners Patrick Reed with the pair taking on Si Woo Kim and Emiliano Grillo.

US captain Steve Stricker is obviously happy to keep the two players together, as they have enjoyed success previously, as noted by Alex Myers of the Golf Digest:

Spieth and Reed form a really strong partnership and will be expected to win, particularly up against two rookies in Kim and Grillo.

Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, who teamed up at the 2016 Ryder Cup, will play together once again as they take on Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas.

Johnson currently tops the PGA Tour rankings after another superb season, making this another pairing that seems to heavily favour the US team.

The US team are big favourites to win the tournament for a seventh consecutive edition, and their star-studded lineup should have too much for the International selection.

Players such as Matsuyama, Adam Scott and Jason Day will hope to get the International team off to a good start on Thursday, but the strength of the US team makes them clear favourites ahead of tee off.