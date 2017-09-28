EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 6

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

A weekend in which Premier League strikers seemed to take over unsurprisingly resulted in a truckload of goals. Alvaro Morata, Sergio Aguero, Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane were the stars on show, plundering at will, and that has made the striker's section particularly interesting this week.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven different position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

David De Gea is still No. 1 having collected another clean sheet. That Manchester United went to St Mary's Stadium and left without conceding was hardly a shock.

Thibaut Courtois is a big riser having ensured another clean sheet of his own. Like De Gea, he's not doing too much in games but is still pulling off one or two strong saves.

Jack Butland's concession of four sees him slip badly, while Lukasz Fabianski has had—and will have—much better games than the one he had against Watford.

Biggest rise: Thibaut Courtois (+5)

Biggest fall: Lukasz Fabianski (-6)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Jonas Lossl (Stay) Huddersfield Town 3 Thibaut Courtois (+5) C helsea 4 Nick Pope (New!) Burnley 5 Rob Elliot (Stay) Newcastle United 6 Ben Foster (Stay)

West Bromwich Albion 7 Jordan Pickford (Stay) Everton 8 Ederson Moraes (+2) Manchester City 9 Jack Butland (-6) Stoke City 10 Lukasz Fabianski (-6) Swansea City

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

Antonio Valencia again reigns supreme among the right-backs; there was no thunderbolt strike this week, but he contributed to De Gea's clean sheet.

Kyle Walker has been superb since returning from suspension, playing his part in goals and defensive solidity, while Kiko Femenia returned to Watford's XI and made them far more stable.

The bottom of of this section remains weak performance-wise. Hector Bellerin and Danny Simpson haven't been that good, but they prop us up here.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Antonio Valencia (Stay) Manchester United 2 Kyle Walker (+2) Manchester City 3 Kiko Femenia (Stay) Watford 4 Cedric Soares (-2) Southampton 5 Tommy Smith (+1) Huddersfield Town 6 Matthew Lowton (+2) Burnley 7 Victor Moses (+2)

Chelsea 8 Joe Gomez (New!) Liverpool 9 Hector Bellerin (New!) Arsenal 10 Danny Simpson (New!) Leicester City

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

Chris Lowe was our biggest faller last week (-4), but he bounces back to become our biggest riser (+3) this time. This is the life of a defender in a newly promoted Premier League team.

One concern here is Daley Blind. He's generally been excellent when he's played, but Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho now appears to favour Ashley Young in that position in the league and playing Blind in Europe. He'll slip out soon if this continues.

Danilo switches back over to left-back following Benjamin Mendy's injury. He could get some serious game time there.

Biggest rise: Chris Lowe (+3)

Biggest fall: Daley Blind (-3)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Sead Kolasinac (Stay) Arsenal 2 Ben Davies (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 3 Marcos Alonso (Stay) Chelsea 4 Benjamin Mendy (Stay) Manchester City 5 Chris Lowe (+3) Huddersfield Town 6 Ryan Bertrand (Stay) Southampton 7 Stephen Ward (+1) Burnley 8 Daley Blind (-3) Manchester United 9 Danilo (New!) Manchester City 10 Chancel Mbemba (-1) Newcastle United

Centre-Backs

Cesar Azpilicueta's two assists and clean sheet see him soar up the rankings into third. It causes Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Kurt Zouma and John Stones to all move down one even though they did nothing wrong.

There are quite a few new faces this week as this section continues to churn through names, with Andreas Christensen reappearing, Wesley Hoedt and Laurent Koscielny entering, and Davinson Sanchez earning a spot too.

Biggest rise: Cesar Azpilicueta (+8)

Biggest fall: Ahmed Hegazi (-4)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 Eric Bailly (Stay) Manchester United 2 Christopher Schindler (Stay) Huddersfield Town 3 Cesar Azpilicueta (+8) C helsea 4 Ben Mee (-1) Burnley 5 James Tarkowski (-1) Burnley 6 Kurt Zouma (-1) Stoke City 7 John Stones (-1) Manchester City 8 Phil Jones (+2) Manchester United 9 Zanka (+3) Huddersfield Town 10 Jamaal Lascelles (-3) Newcastle United 11 Jan Vertonghen (-3) T ottenham Hotspur 12 Ciaran Clark (-3) Newcastle United 13 Wesley Hoedt (New!) Southampton 14 Toby Alderweireld (-1) T ottenham Hotspur 15 Andreas Christensen (New!) Chelsea 16 Maya Yoshida (-1) Southampton 17 Davinson Sanchez (New!) T ottenham Hotspur 18 Ahmed Hegazi (-4) West Bromwich Albion

19 Laurent Koscielny (New!) Arsenal 20 Lewis Dunk (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

Picking between David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne was so hard this week; in the end, we left it the same as Silva didn't deserve to move down.

N'Golo Kante and Mario Lemina both starred once again this weekend and move into healthy spots in the process, and the former's midfield partner, Tiemoue Bakayoko, joins the fray. It's difficult not to be impressed by his quick settling into this team.

A couple of names to watch out for: Steven Defour is playing well for Burnley, driving them onward in midfield, and Mikel Merino is wowing St. James' Park with some somewhat Xabi Alonso-esque midfield showings.

Biggest rise: N'Golo Kante +4

Biggest fall: Abdoulaye Doucoure (-2)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 David Silva (Stay) Manchester City 2 Kevin De Bruyne (Stay) Manchester City 3 N'Golo Kante (+4) Chelsea 4 Nemanja Matic (-1) Manchester United 5 Paul Pogba (-1) Manchester United 6 Mario Lemina (+3) Southampton 7 Aaron Mooy (-1) Huddersfield Town 8 Fernandinho (-3) Manchester City 9 Steven Defour (+1) Burnley 10 Abdoulaye Doucoure (-2) Watford 11 Mikel Merino (+3) Newcastle United 12 Tiemoue Bakayoko (New!) Chelsea 13 Nathaniel Chalobah (-1) Watford 14 Jack Cork (-3) Burnley 15 Mousa Dembele (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 16 Grzegorz Krychowiak (New!) West Bromwich Albion 17 Sam Clucas (-1) Swansea City 18 Oriol Romeu (Stay) Southampton 19 Dale Stephens (New!)

Brighton 20 Aaron Ramsey (New!) Arsenal

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

There's serious movement at the top in this section this week, as Henrikh Mhkitaryan loses his throne for the first time since Week 2.

Christian Eriksen is the man who usurps him, after he played like a man possessed against West Ham United at the weekend, scoring and creating at will.

Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have been in monstrous form for Manchester City of late and rank highly here, with Sane only just entering the rankings due to the fact he hadn't played enough football before.

Andre Carrillo of Watford has been handy early on and is one to keep tabs on.

Biggest rise: Christian Eriksen (+2)

Biggest fall: Dele Alli (-4)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Christian Eriksen (+2) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Mohamed Salah (Stay) Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling (+1) Manchester City 4 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (-3) Manchester United 5 Sadio Mane (Stay) Liverpool 6 Leroy Sane (New!) Manchester City 7 Marcus Rashford (-1) Manchester United 8 Juan Mata (-1) Manchester United 9 Anthony Martial (-1) Manchester United 10 Richarlison (+2) Watford 11 Michail Antonio (-1) West Ham United 12 Danny Welbeck (-2) Arsenal 13 Andre Carrillo (New!) Watford 14 Tom Cleverley (+1) Watford 15 Dele Alli (-4) Tottenham Hotspur 16 Robbie Brady (-2) Burnley 17 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-1) Crystal Palace 18 Pedro (New!) Chelsea 19 Pascal Gross (-1) Brighton & Hove Albion 20 Tom Ince (Stay) Huddersfield Town



Strikers

This week we replace a hat-trick hero with a hat-trick hero; Alvaro Morata skips to the top of the pile following his scintillating performance against Stoke City, leapfrogging Sergio Aguero.

Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane all move up after scoring one or two themselves, while Shinji Okazaki joins Leicester City team-mate Jamie Vardy in the top 10.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

Biggest fall: Roberto Firmino (-4)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Alvaro Morata (+3) Chelsea 2 Sergio Aguero (-1) Manchester City 3 Romelu Lukaku (+1) Manchester United 4 Gabriel Jesus (-1) Manchester City 5 Harry Kane (+2) Tottenham Hotspur 6 Alexandre Lacazette (+3) Arsenal 7 Jamie Vardy (-1) Leicester City 8 Shinji Okazaki (New!) Leicester City 9 Roberto Firmino (-4) Liverpool 10 Javier Hernandez (New!) West Ham United

