    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 6

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterSeptember 28, 2017

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea celebrates scoring the third goal (his second) during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Bet365 Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    A weekend in which Premier League strikers seemed to take over unsurprisingly resulted in a truckload of goals. Alvaro Morata, Sergio Aguero, Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane were the stars on show, plundering at will, and that has made the striker's section particularly interesting this week.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven different position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: David de Gea of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Ima
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    David De Gea is still No. 1 having collected another clean sheet. That Manchester United went to St Mary's Stadium and left without conceding was hardly a shock.

    Thibaut Courtois is a big riser having ensured another clean sheet of his own. Like De Gea, he's not doing too much in games but is still pulling off one or two strong saves.

    Jack Butland's concession of four sees him slip badly, while Lukasz Fabianski has hadand will havemuch better games than the one he had against Watford.

    Biggest rise: Thibaut Courtois (+5)

    Biggest fall: Lukasz Fabianski (-6)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Jonas Lossl (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    3Thibaut Courtois (+5)Chelsea
    4Nick Pope (New!)Burnley
    5Rob Elliot (Stay)Newcastle United
    6Ben Foster (Stay)
    		West Bromwich Albion
    7Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    8Ederson Moraes (+2)Manchester City
    9Jack Butland (-6)Stoke City
    10Lukasz Fabianski (-6)Swansea City

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Antonio Valencia again reigns supreme among the right-backs; there was no thunderbolt strike this week, but he contributed to De Gea's clean sheet.

    Kyle Walker has been superb since returning from suspension, playing his part in goals and defensive solidity, while Kiko Femenia returned to Watford's XI and made them far more stable.

    The bottom of of this section remains weak performance-wise. Hector Bellerin and Danny Simpson haven't been that good, but they prop us up here.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    2Kyle Walker (+2)Manchester City
    3Kiko Femenia (Stay)Watford
    4Cedric Soares (-2)Southampton
    5Tommy Smith (+1)Huddersfield Town
    6Matthew Lowton (+2)Burnley
    7Victor Moses (+2)
    		Chelsea
    8Joe Gomez (New!)Liverpool
    9Hector Bellerin (New!)Arsenal
    10Danny Simpson (New!)Leicester City

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Andre Ayew of West Ham United tackles Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on September 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Cathe
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Chris Lowe was our biggest faller last week (-4), but he bounces back to become our biggest riser (+3) this time. This is the life of a defender in a newly promoted Premier League team.

    One concern here is Daley Blind. He's generally been excellent when he's played, but Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho now appears to favour Ashley Young in that position in the league and playing Blind in Europe. He'll slip out soon if this continues.

    Danilo switches back over to left-back following Benjamin Mendy's injury. He could get some serious game time there.

    Biggest rise: Chris Lowe (+3)

    Biggest fall: Daley Blind (-3)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal 
    2Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    4Benjamin Mendy (Stay)Manchester City
    5Chris Lowe (+3)Huddersfield Town
    6Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
    7Stephen Ward (+1)Burnley
    8Daley Blind (-3)Manchester United
    9Danilo (New!)Manchester City
    10Chancel Mbemba (-1)Newcastle United

    Centre-Backs

    Stoke City's German midfielder Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) vies with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Chelsea at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on
    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    Cesar Azpilicueta's two assists and clean sheet see him soar up the rankings into third. It causes Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Kurt Zouma and John Stones to all move down one even though they did nothing wrong.

    There are quite a few new faces this week as this section continues to churn through names, with Andreas Christensen reappearing, Wesley Hoedt and Laurent Koscielny entering, and Davinson Sanchez earning a spot too.

    Biggest rise: Cesar Azpilicueta (+8)

    Biggest fall: Ahmed Hegazi (-4)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eric Bailly (Stay)Manchester United
    2Christopher Schindler (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (+8)Chelsea
    4Ben Mee (-1)Burnley
    5James Tarkowski (-1)Burnley
    6Kurt Zouma (-1)Stoke City
    7John Stones (-1)Manchester City
    8Phil Jones (+2)Manchester United
    9Zanka (+3)Huddersfield Town
    10Jamaal Lascelles (-3)Newcastle United 
    11Jan Vertonghen (-3)Tottenham Hotspur
    12Ciaran Clark (-3)Newcastle United
    13Wesley Hoedt (New!)Southampton
    14Toby Alderweireld (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    15Andreas Christensen (New!)Chelsea
    16Maya Yoshida (-1)Southampton
    17Davinson Sanchez (New!)Tottenham Hotspur
    18Ahmed Hegazi (-4)West Bromwich Albion
    19Laurent Koscielny (New!)Arsenal
    20Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Mario Lemina of Southampton and Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on September 23, 2017 in South
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Picking between David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne was so hard this week; in the end, we left it the same as Silva didn't deserve to move down.

    N'Golo Kante and Mario Lemina both starred once again this weekend and move into healthy spots in the process, and the former's midfield partner, Tiemoue Bakayoko, joins the fray. It's difficult not to be impressed by his quick settling into this team.

    A couple of names to watch out for: Steven Defour is playing well for Burnley, driving them onward in midfield, and Mikel Merino is wowing St. James' Park with some somewhat Xabi Alonso-esque midfield showings.

    Biggest rise: N'Golo Kante +4

    Biggest fall: Abdoulaye Doucoure (-2)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)Manchester City
    3N'Golo Kante (+4)Chelsea
    4Nemanja Matic (-1)Manchester United
    5Paul Pogba (-1)Manchester United
    6Mario Lemina (+3)Southampton
    7Aaron Mooy (-1)Huddersfield Town
    8Fernandinho (-3)Manchester City
    9Steven Defour (+1)Burnley
    10Abdoulaye Doucoure (-2)Watford
    11Mikel Merino (+3)Newcastle United
    12Tiemoue Bakayoko (New!)Chelsea
    13Nathaniel Chalobah (-1)Watford
    14Jack Cork (-3)Burnley
    15Mousa Dembele (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    16Grzegorz Krychowiak (New!)West Bromwich Albion
    17Sam Clucas (-1)Swansea City
    18Oriol Romeu (Stay)Southampton
    19Dale Stephens (New!)
    		Brighton
    20Aaron Ramsey (New!)Arsenal

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on September 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    There's serious movement at the top in this section this week, as Henrikh Mhkitaryan loses his throne for the first time since Week 2.

    Christian Eriksen is the man who usurps him, after he played like a man possessed against West Ham United at the weekend, scoring and creating at will.

    Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have been in monstrous form for Manchester City of late and rank highly here, with Sane only just entering the rankings due to the fact he hadn't played enough football before.

    Andre Carrillo of Watford has been handy early on and is one to keep tabs on.

    Biggest rise: Christian Eriksen (+2)

    Biggest fall: Dele Alli (-4)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Christian Eriksen (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    3Raheem Sterling (+1)Manchester City
    4Henrikh Mkhitaryan (-3)Manchester United
    5Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    6Leroy Sane (New!)Manchester City
    7Marcus Rashford (-1)Manchester United
    8Juan Mata (-1)Manchester United
    9Anthony Martial (-1)Manchester United
    10Richarlison (+2)Watford
    11Michail Antonio (-1)West Ham United
    12Danny Welbeck (-2)Arsenal
    13Andre Carrillo (New!)Watford
    14Tom Cleverley (+1)Watford
    15Dele Alli (-4)Tottenham Hotspur
    16Robbie Brady (-2)Burnley
    17Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-1)Crystal Palace
    18Pedro (New!)Chelsea
    19Pascal Gross (-1)Brighton & Hove Albion
    20Tom Ince (Stay)Huddersfield Town

    Strikers

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea celebrates scoring the third goal (his second) during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Bet365 Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Ri
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    This week we replace a hat-trick hero with a hat-trick hero; Alvaro Morata skips to the top of the pile following his scintillating performance against Stoke City, leapfrogging Sergio Aguero.

    Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane all move up after scoring one or two themselves, while Shinji Okazaki joins Leicester City team-mate Jamie Vardy in the top 10.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Roberto Firmino (-4)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alvaro Morata (+3)Chelsea
    2Sergio Aguero (-1)Manchester City
    3Romelu Lukaku (+1)Manchester United
    4Gabriel Jesus (-1)Manchester City
    5Harry Kane (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Alexandre Lacazette (+3)Arsenal
    7Jamie Vardy (-1)Leicester City
    8Shinji Okazaki (New!) Leicester City
    9Roberto Firmino (-4)Liverpool
    10Javier Hernandez (New!)West Ham United

                     

    Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

    All statistics via WhoScored.com 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ancelotti Sacked by Bayern Munich

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Rummenigge Wanted 'Consequences' for PSG Defeat

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ozil 'Definitely' on Inter's Shopping List

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Inside the Impossible Dream of a 6-Year-Old Footballer

      Simon Akam
      via Bleacher Report