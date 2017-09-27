J.D. Martinez Nearing History with September Home Run Total

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez collected his 44th home run of the season as part of a 3-for-4 effort at the plate Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.

Martinez's grand slam off of Giants pitcher Matt Moore was part of a six-RBI game for the 30-year-old, who now has a home run in four of the last five games. The round-tripper also marked his 15th during September, drawing him within one of the all-time record for the month, per ESPN Stats & Info. Ralph Kiner tallied 16 homers during September of 1949.

If Martinez hadn't missed the first month of the season due to injury, he would likely be among the top, if not the leader, in home runs this season. He owns 44 homers through just 116 games played, whereas Giancarlo Stanton has 13 more (57 total) during his 155 games this season.

Although his contract expires when the season ends, Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports suggests that the Diamondbacks will attempt to retain Martinez during free agency. He would likely command a sizable contract, which may make it difficult for the club with superstars Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock nearing the end of their contracts.

For the moment, all Martinez and the Diamondbacks are focused on is preparing for a postseason run. The Diamondbacks have already secured the top wild-card spot but will return to the diamond Wednesday afternoon to close out the series against the Giants.