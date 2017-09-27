LeBron James Comments on Dwyane Wade Joining Cavaliers

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is glad to be reunited with his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade.

"I'm happy that we were able to keep him away from everybody else," James told reporters Wednesday about the Cavs' addition of Wade (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

James and Wade spent four years together with the Heat from 2010-14, winning two NBA championships as teammates. They are also close friends off the court, which only adds to James' excitement to see Wade in a Cavs uniform for the 2017-18 season.

"It's kinda like when you start school," James said, via USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt. "And you walk into the classroom not quite sure who your classmates is when you walk in, and one of your best friends is in there. You're like 'oh yeah, it's gonna be fun.'"

James is also looking to help secure a jersey number for Wade. McMenamin reported after the Cavaliers' practice on Wednesday that the four-time NBA MVP will negotiate with the team's equipment manager on behalf of Wade, with Cedi Osman's No. 9 being discussed.

Wade has worn the No. 3 for his entire career with the Heat and Chicago Bulls. Newly-acquired point guard Isaiah Thomas will wear that jersey number after being No. 4 during his tenure with the Boston Celtics.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wade intends to sign a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for the veteran minimum of $2.3 million after he clears waivers on Wednesday.