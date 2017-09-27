    LeBron James Comments on Dwyane Wade Joining Cavaliers

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 19: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen after the game on March 19, 2016 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is glad to be reunited with his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade

    "I'm happy that we were able to keep him away from everybody else," James told reporters Wednesday about the Cavs' addition of Wade (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin). 

    James and Wade spent four years together with the Heat from 2010-14, winning two NBA championships as teammates. They are also close friends off the court, which only adds to James' excitement to see Wade in a Cavs uniform for the 2017-18 season. 

    "It's kinda like when you start school," James said, via USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt. "And you walk into the classroom not quite sure who your classmates is when you walk in, and one of your best friends is in there. You're like 'oh yeah, it's gonna be fun.'"

    James is also looking to help secure a jersey number for Wade. McMenamin reported after the Cavaliers' practice on Wednesday that the four-time NBA MVP will negotiate with the team's equipment manager on behalf of Wade, with Cedi Osman's No. 9 being discussed. 

    Wade has worn the No. 3 for his entire career with the Heat and Chicago Bulls. Newly-acquired point guard Isaiah Thomas will wear that jersey number after being No. 4 during his tenure with the Boston Celtics

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wade intends to sign a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for the veteran minimum of $2.3 million after he clears waivers on Wednesday. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kings Extend Divac and Pick Up Option of Dave Joerger

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Cavs' Way-Too-Early 2018 Draft Big Board

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      NBA Superfriends Have Reunited to Chase Another Title

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Road Trippin' Summer Finale

      Uninterrupted
      via Uninterrupted