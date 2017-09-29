Chicago Cubs: 5 Keys to a Deep 2017 Postseason Run

0 of 5

Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs waited over century to capture the World Series crown. Now that they have tasted success, they crave more.

MLB fans will no longer treat them as the lovable underdogs, but their chances of going the distance have diminished. Last year they strutted into the playoffs with 103 wins and a plus-252 scoring margin, both baseball's best clips with room to spare.

This fall, however, they are currently the weakest division champion in terms of wins (90). Their plus-118 run differential places seventh among nine teams who have clinched a playoff berth.

Even if they're the National League's fourth-best playoff participants, the Cubs are credible candidates to become the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to win consecutive titles. Following a sub-.500 first half, they have gone 46-24 since acquiring Jose Quintana during the All-Star break.

They lost Dexter Fowler and Aroldis Chapman, but replaced them effectively with Jon Jay and Wade Davis. Along with their same lineup and rotation nucleus, they now have Quintana, rookie Ian Happ and a healthy Kyle Schwarber.

Regardless of their record, the Cubs have the personnel to survive a locked-in National League Division Series matchup with the Washington Nationals. Here are the NL Central champion's keys to turning a drought into a dynasty this fall.