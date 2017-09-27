    Former Broncos Coach Robert 'Red' Miller Dies at 89

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    The Denver Broncos logo is painted on the field at Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Robert "Red" Miller, who spent four seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

    The Broncos announced Miller's death on their official website.

    “Our deepest sympathies go out to Red’s entire family, especially his wife, Nan," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Red was a beloved member of the Broncos’ family. He left a great impact on this franchise by laying the foundation for our championship tradition and was so proud to be part of our first Super Bowl team 40 years ago."

    Per Mike Klis of 9News, Miller died at Swedish Medical Center in Denver due to complications after suffering a stroke. 

    In May, the Broncos announced Miller would be inducted into the team's Ring of Fame at a ceremony that will take place during a Nov. 19 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Miller was hired as Broncos head coach in January 1977. He led the team to a 12-2 record and the franchise's first AFC championship, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the playoffs, in his first year. 

    The Broncos made the playoffs in each of Miller's first three seasons as head coach, losing their first postseason game in both 1978 and 1979. He was fired by the team after missing the playoffs in 1980, posting a record of 40-22 during his tenure. 

    Related

      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Most Underrated Stars in the NFL

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben Calls Out His Own Performance

      Jeremy Fowler
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Luck Will Return to Practice Next Week

      Darin Gantt
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Close to Inking Timberlake for SB Halftime Show

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report