Former Broncos Coach Robert 'Red' Miller Dies at 89

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Robert "Red" Miller, who spent four seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

The Broncos announced Miller's death on their official website.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Red’s entire family, especially his wife, Nan," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Red was a beloved member of the Broncos’ family. He left a great impact on this franchise by laying the foundation for our championship tradition and was so proud to be part of our first Super Bowl team 40 years ago."



Per Mike Klis of 9News, Miller died at Swedish Medical Center in Denver due to complications after suffering a stroke.

In May, the Broncos announced Miller would be inducted into the team's Ring of Fame at a ceremony that will take place during a Nov. 19 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miller was hired as Broncos head coach in January 1977. He led the team to a 12-2 record and the franchise's first AFC championship, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the playoffs, in his first year.

The Broncos made the playoffs in each of Miller's first three seasons as head coach, losing their first postseason game in both 1978 and 1979. He was fired by the team after missing the playoffs in 1980, posting a record of 40-22 during his tenure.