Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League’s standout fixture of the weekend.

A win for Antonio Conte's side would move them level on points with the visitors, in what will be both teams' final fixture before the international break.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 4K UHD (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website, NBC Sports Live, fuboTV (U.S.)

Team News

Chelsea go into the game with few injury problems; only Danny Drinkwater is sidelined and not expected back until October, per BBC Sport.

Antonio Conte may make changes, however, his side having been in Madrid in midweek to take on Atletico in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City will be without defender Benjamin Mendy after confirming he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and is to undergo surgery.

Danilo could come in to replace Mendy, although Pep Guardiola could switch formation and use Leroy Sane or Raheem Sterling as a wing-back.

However, that looks unlikely as both forwards are in excellent form attacking-wise, having scored against both Crystal Palace last weekend and Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

City are likely to be without Sergio Aguero following reports of him being involved in a car accident in Amsterdam which could rule him out for a couple of months, per ESPN.

Preview

This is a huge clash at the top of the table that pits two in-form teams against each other and will test the title credentials of both sides.

City head to west London having scored 16 goals, without reply, in their last three Premier League matches.

While the results have been impressive, the style of play this season is also proving too good for teams, as highlighted by Opta:

Chelsea are also on a good run, having beaten Stoke City 4-0 last time out, with Alvaro Morata again proving what a superb buy he has been with a hat-trick.

The Spain international is also forging a fine relationship with Cesar Azpilicueta, as shown by Squawka:

Chelsea may also be able to call on Eden Hazard who is yet to start in the Premier League this season, per WhoScored.com.

Conte will surely want to have the Belgian's creativity and ability to go past players against City, particularly with Morata in such red-hot form.

The two teams look well-matched ahead of the game, but Chelsea will need to find an answer to City's forwards, who are in prolific form, if they are to get anything out of the game.