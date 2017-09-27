Pros and Cons of Neville Returning to WWE's Main Roster

Pros and Cons of Neville Returning to WWE's Main RosterSeptember 27, 2017
With a swift kick to the head and a majestic Red Arrow on Monday night, Neville's WWE career suddenly arrived at a crossroads.
The Englishman has been the undoubted star of 205 Live since he returned as a cruiserweight, and the division's true shining light amid a flurry of stars yet to make a real impact in WWE.
But as the division appears to head off in a new direction, is it possible that Neville could be headed for the main roster?
As always, there are pros and cons to Neville stepping away from the cruiserweights and trying to mix it with WWE's bigger, more established talent.
Here's a look at them, with an ultimate verdict on whether the time is right for Neville to graduate.
Pro: Enzo Amore Appears to Be Positioned as the Division's Top Heel
Critics of Enzo Amore have suggested that the only thing that initially got him over in both NXT and the main roster were his catchphrases.
That may be true, and in many ways, that's perhaps what makes his apparent heel turn all the more surprising on both Monday night and then on 205 Live.
Amore's character appears to have dramatically shifted focus in just a matter of days. His promo on Raw smacked of an arrogant egomaniac, bragging of Californian mansions and how he was retiring his "Certified G" gimmick.
So with Amore heel, is it worth having Neville on 205 Live anymore?
Neville as a babyface could work, but it's clear from the last year or so that as a heel, he works at his very best.
Moving him to the main roster will allow Amore to solidify himself as the top heel on the brand.
Con: The Division Still Needs Neville's Drawing Power
There's little doubting that since he arrived in the cruiserweight division, Neville has made a huge impact.
His initial heel turn, breaking new ground for his own career in WWE, provided a shock factor unseen in the division previously.
And his momentum has remained high, largely due to him being consistently in the Cruiserweight Championship picture, but also due to him holding his own as the standout star in the division.
And while a main roster push could be tempting for WWE officials given the success of Neville, perhaps the company will be mindful that if it does move him away from 205 Live, the pulling power of the division would severely diminish without the Englishman.
Sure, Enzo Amore brings a different dynamic to the division, and it could give talent like Jack Gallagher and Noam Dar an opportunity to become the best British cruiserweight around.
But can WWE really afford to take the risk?
Pro: His Progression Would Be a Sign Cruiserweights Can Move Up the Ranks
If there's one thing the cruiserweight division needs right now, it's a shot in the arm in terms of its relevance on WWE's modern day landscape.
The fact that Neville and Austin Aries, two genuinely big stars, couldn't even get on to the main show at WrestleMania 33, a show that ran much longer than the average pay-per-view, underlines where the division is.
But should Neville move up and immediately go into, say, a United States Championship feud on SmackDown Live? While it would be a blow for the division to lose his ability, it would show there is a clear path to the main roster.
Of course, purists of the cruiserweight division would argue that it shouldn't be seen as a developmental territory of sorts, but the facts are that the division is struggling to make an impact.
So if Neville steps up and makes an impact, perhaps it will convince more fans to check out 205 Live and see who the next big talent to move up will be. It could almost act as a subsidiary and secondary version of NXT.
That would be no bad thing.
Con: His Feud with Amore Could Yet Have Mileage Left in It
Sure, Neville may have violated his no-contact clause when he beat down Enzo Amore on Monday night, but that means little in WWE these days.
With the rest of the cruiserweight division still scrapping for the opportunity to fight for the championship, it looks like Neville vs. Enzo could realistically continue for a while yet.
For starters, Neville is yet to receive the mandatory rematch all former champions get. WWE could play heavily on the fact he screwed that opportunity up by attacking Enzo, but there may be a storyline for Neville to systematically take down the other cruiserweight stars until WWE relents and gives him his shot.
Amore may well be positioned as a heel now following his promo on Raw, but this story feels like it could still have mileage left in it.
Pro: Neville Could Now Hold His Own on the Main Roster as a Heel
The most convincing argument of all when it comes to pushing Neville up on to the main roster has to be that, simply put, he looks like he could now thrive on it.
Ever since he turned heel at the end of last year, Neville's stock has continued to rise. Crucially, there are no signs of his momentum slowing down any time soon, either.
And with the vast array of talents and potential storylines for Neville to work on the main roster, it's clear he is better positioned than ever before to make a go of it.
Previously, Neville was too clean-cut to succeed. He had great athletic ability but little in terms of a gimmick that was little more than a sub-zero superhero in need of the refresh button.
Now, he's a bad, bad dude. He has attitude aplenty, and the prospect of the chemistry both inside and outside of the ring with guys like AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Bobby Roode is surely too tantalising an option to resist.