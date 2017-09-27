Pros and Cons of Neville Returning to WWE's Main Roster

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With a swift kick to the head and a majestic Red Arrow on Monday night, Neville's WWE career suddenly arrived at a crossroads.

The Englishman has been the undoubted star of 205 Live since he returned as a cruiserweight, and the division's true shining light amid a flurry of stars yet to make a real impact in WWE.

But as the division appears to head off in a new direction, is it possible that Neville could be headed for the main roster?

As always, there are pros and cons to Neville stepping away from the cruiserweights and trying to mix it with WWE's bigger, more established talent.

Here's a look at them, with an ultimate verdict on whether the time is right for Neville to graduate.