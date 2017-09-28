NFL Week 4 Picks: Vegas Odds, Props and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers barely escaped with an overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, but they should have a much easier time when they host the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

The Packers have been beating up on the Bears for years (12-2 over the last seven seasons), and it doesn't seem likely that the situation will reverse itself this year.

Green Bay has a big advantage at the quarterback position with Aaron Rodgers over Mike Glennon, who is likely just keeping the seat warm for rookie Mitchell Trubisky until he is deemed ready.

It's not just at the quarterback position, either. The Packers have three fine receivers in Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, as well as ex-Bear Martellus Bennett at tight end. Green Bay is capable of stringing touchdowns together, and it is especially proficient at it when facing the Bears.

Chicago does not have the kind of receivers who can threaten to light up the scoreboard the way the Packers receivers can, but the teams has a running attack that has flashed its ability.

Jordan Howard is a capable No. 1 power running back, while Tarik Cohen is a quick and explosive rookie who can make opponents look silly with his ability to change direction quickly.

The Packers are seven-point favorites over their longtime rivals, according to OddsShark, and they should be able to win the game and cover the spread.

If the Bears are going to come up with the upset or even stay inside the number, they are going to need a plus-three turnover differential. That's unlikely because Rodgers is so experienced at the QB position, and he is not going to hand the ball to the Bears.

On the other hand, Glennon is still getting used to starting for the first time in years, and there's a much better chance that he will be fooled by the coverage. Expect the Bears quarterback to throw at least two interceptions.

Week 4 point spreads and predictions (Line information courtesy of OddsShark)

Matchup, spread, selection

Chicago at Green Bay, GB -7, Green Bay

New Orleans at Miami, NO -2.5, Miami

L.A. Rams at Dallas, Dallas -6, LA Rams*

Tennessee at Houston, Tenn. -1.5, Tennessee

Detroit at Minnesota, NL, Minnesota

Buffalo at Atlanta, Atlanta -8, Atlanta

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Pittsburgh -2.5, Baltimore

Cincinnati at Cleveland, Cinn. -3, Cincinnati

Carolina at New England, NE-9, New England

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, Jack. -3, Jacksonville

San Francisco at Arizona, Ariz. -7, San Francisco*

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, LAC -1, Philadelphia

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, TB -3, N.Y. Giants

Oakland at Denver, Denver -3, Oakland

Indianapolis at Seattle, Seattle -13, Indianapolis*

Washington at Kansas City, KC -6.5, Washington

*-will cover spread but lose game.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

The Carolina Panthers came into the 2017 season on a mission.

They had a brutal year in 2016 that saw them fall to 6-10 and land in the cellar of the NFC South, and that came just one year after they dominated the regular season and represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Head coach Ron Rivera saw his team start the year with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, and they followed that with another victory over the Buffalo Bills.

However, that 9-3 result was quite troubling. The Panthers could not put the ball in the end zone against the Bills, and it was clear there was something wrong with quarterback Cam Newton.

He had been the driving force behind their surge up the NFC ladder in 2015, but he was poor last year and there have been no indications that things are getting any better this year.

Newton is not a high-percentage passer who is going to dazzle opponents with accuracy. However, when he is on his game, he is a playmaker who can hit the deep pass or make plays running with the ball. Those moments are now few and far between.

The Panthers got ripped by the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and now they must take on Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

They are going to Foxboro, Massachusetts, with an offense that is not producing, and this game is likely to be a runaway.

Pats are nine-point favorites, and this game comes right after New England made a Houdini-like escape over the Houston Texans. Belichick saw his team make mistakes that allowed the Texans to get into a position to win the game, and he's not going to give his team an easy week of preparation.

The Pats will be ahead by 10 points at halftime and should put more distance between themselves and the Panthers the rest of the way.

The Pats will win and get the decisive cover.

Prop Bet

Early-season prop bets involving NFL teams often include scoring the first touchdown of the game.

The game between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins has gotten our attention. While the Saints are favored in this game in London after beating the Panthers in Week 3, the belief here is that the Dolphins will bounce back after a horrible performance against the New York Jets.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is 7-1 to score the opening touchdown, according to OddsChecker. Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas of the Saints also have the same 7-1 odds.

Miami wide receivers Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker follow at 8-1 and 9-1, respectively.

However, we recommend Miami tight end Julius Thomas at 14-1. He is likely to make an impact in the red zone, and quarterback Jay Cutler will find him with the opening TD of the game.

If Thomas comes through and scores the opening touchdown, that will mean an excellent payoff for those who back him in this prop bet.