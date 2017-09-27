Yankees Fan Ejected by Umpire for Tipping Rays' Pitches to Gary Sanchez

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

During the eighth inning of the New York Yankees' 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, a fan was ejected for tipping pitches while Yanks catcher Gary Sanchez was at the plate.

According to NJ.com's Randy Miller, Rays catcher Wilson Ramos noticed the infraction, resulting in home-plate umpire Dan Bellino telling ballpark personnel to remove the fan from the stands.

Ramos said after the game that he heard someone yelling, "Away, away, away," in Spanish during Sanchez's at-bat.

Sanchez acknowledged hearing it and noted that he attempted to ignore it: "You could definitely hear the guy scream, 'Outside, outside!' But you don't know if it's going to be a slider or a fastball and you've got to stick to your plan. I think that's the first time something like that happened to me ... but you can't let stuff like that distract you because it can become a distraction."

Yankees manager Joe Girardi also commented on the incident and felt the right steps were taken, saying, "That shouldn't have happened and they were removed from the park."

The Yankees were involved in another controversy earlier in the season when it was determined that the Boston Red Sox illegally used an Apple Watch in an attempt to steal signs from the Bronx Bombers.

Boston was later fined for the infraction.

With Tuesday's win, New York improved to 88-69 on the season and cut its deficit in the American League East standings to three games behind the leading Red Sox.

The Yanks have already clinched a wild-card berth with five games remaining in the regular season, but they are still in the mix to win the division and avoid the dangerous AL Wild Card Game.