Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil and Keinan Davis

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly offered Mesut Ozil to clubs in Italy but found no takers for the Germany international, who is out of contract next summer. Inter Milan are among those in Serie A said not to have expressed interest in signing the contract rebel.

Italian source CalcioMercato.com (h/t David Wright of the Daily Express) reported Arsenal have made Ozil available after reaching an impasse in negotiations over a new contract. However, the response was not positive, with Inter's lack of interest put down to the German's £6 million-a-season salary demands.

Wright noted Ozil has been holding out for £300,000 per week before agreeing new terms. It's an amount the Gunners may well be reluctant to pay given his inconsistencies.

While a supremely gifted playmaker, the attacking midfielder can drift in and out of matches. The mercurial nature of his performances has some thinking Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger no longer has faith in Ozil.

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Among them, former Gunners centre-back Martin Keown thinks Wenger's decision not to start the former Real Madrid man for Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League home win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday night was significant.

Keown said on BBC Radio 5 live (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star): "Ozil of the two players, are they going to sign, aren't they, is the one I wouldn't trust as much mentally, and I believe he's not playing tonight because the gaffer really can't trust him anymore. I think it's a huge story that Ozil doesn't play tonight."

Other Arsenal legends expressed surprise the 28-year-old didn't start against the Baggies. Thierry Henry told Sky Sports Monday Night Football (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express): "Mesut Ozil, whether he’s fit or not or if he trained a lot or not, he plays."

The uncertainty about Ozil's future is creating this speculation. However, star forward Alexis Sanchez is also out of contract in 2018, yet he's been included recently.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sanchez has started Arsenal's last two matches, the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and the win over West Brom. The Chile international has also been included in the squad for Thursday's UEFA Europa League group game against BATE Borisov, while Ozil has been left out again, per Giuseppe Muro of the London Evening Standard.

Ozil's continued absence will keep the talk about Wenger's trust in him going. Yet the German still has value to a team built to play fluidly and free-flowing between the lines with the technique, flair and vision he shows at his best.

There are question marks about Wenger's senior stars, but the Frenchman won't stop looking for promising young players. The Gunners are reportedly scouting 19-year-old Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, per James Nursey of the Daily Mirror.

Nursey also noted how Arsenal's domestic rivals Manchester United and Everton have joined them in running the rule over Davis, who scored his second league goal of the season in Villa's 4-0 win over Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Wenger's boasts a proud history of giving young talent a chance. Even his latest squad contains precocious youths such as 22-year-old defender Rob Holding, 21-year-old No. 10 Alex Iwobi, 22-year-old right-back Hector Bellerin and winger Reiss Nelson, 17.

Iwobi, Nelson and Bellerin have all been promoted from Arsenal's academy by Wenger in recent seasons. Adding a gifted young striker to the ranks would make sense since Sanchez is out of contract next summer and Olivier Giroud is 30.

Wenger has to have one eye on the future while the status of key players like Ozil and Sanchez remains in doubt.