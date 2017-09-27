    Report: Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight to Be 4.4M PPV Buys, Fails to Break Record

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas. The AP reported on Sept. 1, 2017, that a story claiming a boxing promoter connected to the fight was found shot dead in Washington, D.C. is a hoax. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)
    Eric Jamison/Associated Press

    Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com reported Tuesday that the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is expected to fall short of the pay-per-view record after generating approximately 4.4 million domestic buys.

    Idec added that the projection puts Mayweather vs. McGregor just short of the 4.6 million buys generated by Mayweather against Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.

    On Aug. 30, Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported that an anonymous industry official expected Mayweather vs. McGregor to break the record. Another official said with "52 percent authority" that a new record would be set.

    Per Pugmire, UFC President Dana White told FanSided's Mike Dyce that the fight drew 6.5 million buys.

    Although the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao record reportedly won't fall in the United States, Sky Sports (h/t Dave Meltzer of MMAFighting.com) announced that Mayweather vs. McGregor set a new mark in the United Kingdom with more than 1 million buys.

    The groundbreaking fight pitted an undefeated boxer in Mayweather against MMA's top draw in McGregor.

    While McGregor hung in there throughout his first professional boxing match, fatigue set in during the 10th round, allowing Mayweather to win by technical knockout and improve to 50-0.

