2017 Presidents Cup Odds: USA Heavy Favorites to Win Seventh Straight Tournament

A one-point win two years ago gave the United States its slimmest margin of victory since earning a tie with the International team in the 2003 Presidents Cup.

This year, the Americans might have their best team ever, as large -330 betting favorites (wager $330 to win $100) to take the event for the seventh consecutive time at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The International team is listed as a +330 underdog (bet $100 to win $330) on the golf betting lines to pull off the upset, with the odds of a second-ever tie coming in at +1200.

A squad led by some of the world's best players, including FedEx Cup winner Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, has the United States looking to improve to 10-1-1 in the Presidents Cup as heavy chalk.

The lone loss for the Americans took place in 1998 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia, where Jack Nicklaus was the team captain.

This year, Steve Stricker will lead Team USA while Nick Price is his International counterpart for the third time in a row. The three-day event will tee off at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, the second time in four years it will be on American soil.

In 2015, the Americans edged the Internationals 15.5-14.5 in South Korea.

On Friday, there will be five four-ball matches, with each golfer playing his own ball and taking the best score between teammates. The following day, there will be four foursome matchups in the morning and four four-ball matches in the afternoon before wrapping up Sunday with 12 singles matches that will likely determine the winner.

The biggest concern for the Americans heading into the event could be fatigue, considering the country's best players just battled it out for the FedEx Cup and will have virtually no rest.

Fortunately, the U.S. does have a lot of depth and experience, with golfers such as Reed, Matt Kuchar and even Phil Mickelson providing leadership.

The International team will be leaning on a trio of Australians in Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman along with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who has faded over the past month since tying for fifth at the PGA Championship.